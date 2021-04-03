Sawyer County woman found dead with gunshot wounds

Apr. 3—A 42-year-old woman from the Stone Lake area in Sawyer County was found dead with gunshot wounds in a residence early Friday morning.

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office responded to the residence shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday after receiving a report of a dead woman, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

"We believe this is an isolated incident and the community is not at risk at this time," the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said no other information will be provided at this time. The victim's name is being withheld while family is notified.

The Sawyer and Washburn county sheriff's offices are conducting an investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the State of Wisconsin Department of Justice.