Saxo Bank terminates Russian, Belarussian clients following sanctions

FILE PHOTO: A bull statue is pictured in an office at Danish Saxo bank in Copenhagen
·1 min read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish investment bank Saxo Bank said on Saturday it had terminated clients from Russia and Belarus in response to sanctions imposed on those countries following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It is a small number of clients, and a decision made on the basis of the tougher sanctions imposed on the two countries as a result of Russia's terrible invasion of Ukraine," a spokesperson for the bank said in a statement to Reuters.

As of Friday, customers from Russia or Belarus were no longer able to open new positions or increase the size of current ones. The terminations would take full effect on June 8, the bank said.

Until then, those clients will still be able to withdraw cash and securities, but the transactions would be subject to increased scrutiny, it added.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Recommended Stories

  • Is ESSA Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

    A look at the shareholders of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ESSA ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large...

  • Space station's first all-private astronaut team docked to orbiting platform

    (Reuters) -The first all-private team of astronauts ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS) arrived safely at the orbiting research platform on Saturday to begin a week-long science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight. The rendezvous came about 21 hours after the four-man team representing Houston-based startup company Axiom Space Inc lifted off on Friday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, riding atop a SpaceX-launched Falcon 9 rocket. The Crew Dragon capsule lofted to orbit by the rocket docked with the ISS at about 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Saturday as the two space vehicles were flying roughly 250 miles (420 km) above the central Atlantic Ocean, a live NASA webcast of the coupling showed.

  • Threat of President Le Pen Sends French Bond Yields to 2015 High

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingWill Smith Says He’ll Accept 10-Year Ban From Oscars After SlapThe prospect of a Marine Le Pen presidency is spooking investors in the French bond market as the far-right candidate closes in on incumbent Emmanu

  • The best MLB stadium food finds of 2022

    With the opening of the 2022 MLB season, Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma breaks down the top new food offerings found in baseball stadiums.

  • Moorings Park Recognized with Recent CARF Accreditation: Luncheon Provides Delicious Details

    Moorings Park Recognized with Recent CARF Accreditation: Luncheon Provides Delicious Details

  • What Happens After a Superyacht Is Seized? It’s Uncharted Territory.

    It's one thing to confiscate a yacht, another to sell it. Analysts expect legal battles and hefty maintenance costs while the vessels are impounded.

  • Volkswagen rejects shareholder push for climate lobbying disclosures

    Volkswagen has rejected a shareholder proposal for it to explain how its lobbying activities align with its climate goals - something two of the carmaker's leading competitors have already promised to do, one of the investors said on Friday. A filing by a group of seven shareholders said that while Volkswagen does disclose its trade association memberships, it should go further and say whether the associations' aims are compatible with its emissions-cutting targets. "The Board is failing to deliver transparent oversight of the company's climate lobbying," said Charlotta Sydstrand, sustainability strategist at Swedish pension scheme AP7, one of the shareholders involved in the proposal.

  • Russian and Belarusian runners now banned from competing at the 2022 Boston Marathon

    The invasion of Ukraine by Russia which Belarus supported, has led to athletes from both countries to be banned from many sports around the world.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo has 30 points, Bucks rout Pistons

    Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks rout the Detroit Pistons 131-101 on Friday night. “I knew I had to be aggressive and play downhill tonight,” Antetokounmpo said. Averaging 29.9 points, Antetokounmpo needs 35 points or more Sunday in the season finale at Cleveland to join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only Milwaukee players to average 30 points for a season.

  • How Gilead built a more-diverse, relatively younger board

    Gilead's board as recently as eight years ago had one Black member and two women. Now, times have changed.

  • Fact check roundup: What's true and what's false about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

    False and misleading info about the Russian invasion of Ukraine has spread rapidly on social media. Here's a roundup of USA TODAY's fact checks.

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELF.A)?

    Bel Fuse Inc. ( NASDAQ:BELF.A ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial...

  • Investors Could Be Concerned With Ingevity's (NYSE:NGVT) Returns On Capital

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to...

  • This resort is a modern-day oasis nestled away in the highest desert on earth

    Chile reopened to tourists in late 2021 and is poised for a tourism resurgence.

  • Kellogg Company's (NYSE:K) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 76% Above Its Share Price

    Does the April share price for Kellogg Company ( NYSE:K ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Cybercriminals are altering QR codes — How to avoid getting scammed

    QR codes are everywhere now, and scammers are using the square symbols to steal personal information.

  • Tech Rally Snuffed Out With Traders Gripped by Recession Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- A three-week rally for technology stocks came to a halt as investors retreated from the sector, spooked by hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve that fanned fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingWill Smith Says He’ll Acce

  • Liberal, conservative face off in California US House fight

    The contest to replace former Republican Rep. Devin Nunes in Central California will present voters with a sharply defined choice: the candidates are a progressive Democrat who supports universal health care and a former Trump administration appointee. Preliminary returns released Friday from a Tuesday special election showed Democrat Lourin Hubbard capturing the second spot in a June runoff for the vacant seat in the state’s farm belt.

  • Best Energy Stocks To Buy Now

    Strong energy markets push energy-related stocks to new highs.

  • S&P cuts Russia's foreign currency rating to 'selective default'

    S&P on Saturday lowered Russia's foreign currency ratings to "selective default" on increased risks that Moscow will not be able and willing to honor its commitments to foreign debtholders. Facing waves of sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia could face its first sovereign external default in over a century after it made arrangements to make an international bond repayment in rubles this week, even though the payment was due in dollars. S&P said in a statement it understood that Russia had made coupon and principal payments on dollar-denominated Eurobonds in rubles on Monday.