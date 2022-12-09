Saxonburg police warning community after recent catalytic converter thefts

Saxonburg police are warning the community after recent catalytic converter thefts.

A detective told Channel 11 thieves targeted a a car in a family’s driveway last week, cut off the converter and took off in the middle of the night.

“It is a little concerning its more in your privacy when its in your driveway versus another commercial parking lot,” said Detective Michael Hartman.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., tips and tricks from police to deter thieves from taking your catalytic converter.

