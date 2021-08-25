Saxx Gets New Owner to Fund Growth in Categories, Regions

Jean E. Palmieri
·4 min read

Saxx has a new majority owner and the deep-pocketed investor is poised to help the men’s underwear brand continue on its expansion path.

The Vancouver-based Saxx Underwear Co. Ltd. has received an undisclosed strategic investment from TZP Group, a private equity firm, through TZP Capital Partners III L.P. As a result, NLS Group Holdings Inc., led by Krystal Growth Partners, which invested in Saxx in April 2010, will retain a “significant minority interest,” and Brentwood Associates, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm that invested in Saxx in December 2016, will exit its investment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

More from WWD

As part of the investment, TZP will help support the company’s operations, growth strategy and expansion into new markets and help it to continue to grow its business in the U.S. and Europe, the company said. Together, they will also work to further deepen customer relationships, increase brand awareness, explore new product categories and distribution opportunities.

Wendy Bennison, chief executive officer of Saxx, said: “Creating the iconic BallPark Pouch was the beginning of a new era in men’s underwear, and epitomizes our company’s obsession with comfort and innovation. Since then, we have set the standard in this category and become the leading men’s premium underwear brand in Canada. We know that there is a significant opportunity for our business, beyond what we have accomplished to-date and beyond our borders, and we are excited to be partnering with TZP on this next chapter of growth.”

Bennison pointed to TZP’s “expertise in brand expansion and digital transformation, as well as their track record of driving omnichannel growth for leading consumer brands,” as key to the reason Saxx wanted to work with the firm. She said there is also a “great cultural alignment” between the two companies.

She said Saxx has a 16 percent share of the $1.2 billion premium underwear market, “so there’s a lot of runway” to expand. She referred to the company’s customers as “fanatical,” and said Saxx boasts a 93 percent repurchase rate. “We’ve built an incredible foundation, now we’re ready to push forward into our next channel of growth.”

Saxx was founded in 2006 and is known for its patented BallPark Pouch, a hammock-shaped pouch built into each pair of underwear. It is carried in more than 5,800 retail doors in North America, the U.K., Europe, Japan and Australia. Sales have grown 26 percent on a compounded annual rate over the past five years and in addition to its wholesale reach, it also has a strong direct-to-consumer business, a category that notched 60 percent growth in 2020.

Although underwear still represents the majority of the brand’s sales, Saxx has since expanded into other categories including base layers, sleepwear, loungewear, swimwear and activewear. And Bennison said the next offering will be in socks. “We’ve had tremendous success by leveraging the trust we established in underwear into other categories,” she said. “But we’re focused on close adjacencies that make sense for the customer.”

Outside of its home country of Canada, Bennison said the plan is to zero in on the U.S. as the brand’s primary growth vehicle, followed by the U.K., France and Germany, which she called Saxx’s “top three focus countries” in Europe. But she expects the growth to come organically as distribution expands and customers have the opportunity to try the brand. “Hopefully we will create natural demand outside North America.”

What is not immediately in the cards, however, is the opening of retail stores. Although Bennison didn’t rule out eventually adding flagship stores, “it won’t happen quickly.” Instead, Saxx may test the waters by using pop-ups or shops-in-shop instead.

But with TZP as a partner, she’s optimistic about the future for Saxx.

“Since its founding, Saxx has pioneered technical performance in men’s underwear and disrupted a category through innovative and technical design that didn’t exist previously,” said Dan Galpern, partner at TZP. “Through its patented technology and unique design, Saxx offers a truly differentiated product with substantial growth opportunities into both new categories and markets. We are excited to partner with the exceptional team at Saxx as they continue to build a world-class brand and execute on the opportunities ahead.”

Terry Holland, Saxx board member and managing partner at Krystal Growth Partners, said the company decided to retain a minority interest in the brand because it believes there is “tremendous opportunity in the next phase of growth bringing innovative performance products to the global market.”

New York-based TZP Group has investments in a wide variety of private companies including Asos, This Old House, Christy Sports, Xero Shoes and others.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SEC Chief Warns ‘Clock Is Ticking’ on Delisting Chinese Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has a warning for hundreds of Chinese companies that have raised billions of dollars in U.S. markets: Submit to more scrutiny soon or get kicked out. In a Tuesday interview, he pledged to strictly enforce a three-year deadline that requires Chinese firms to permit inspections of their financial audits. If businesses refuse, their shares could be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq as soon as 2024. “The path is

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks that will help you retire before 40. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40. Perhaps one of the main reasons one chooses to […]

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Wall Street Thinks This Healthcare Stock Could Double Your Money in the Next Year

    When a stock nearly triples in its first year as a public company, people tend to notice. The company went from one analyst covering it last year to six -- all but one with a buy rating -- heading into its first quarter earnings report this May. Despite posting robust growth, the stock has gotten crushed in the months since. Now, with the stock down 43% from its highs, the six analysts that cover Inari have a median price target of $119 per share.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Today

    Buses may not get a lot of attention in the electric vehicle space, but they could be high growth and very profitable for one company.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Of course, not every dividend stock that sinks will bounce back. Here are three beaten-down dividend stocks to buy right now that should deliver solid growth over the long term. There are two renewable energy stocks that I believe are ready to rebound that are joined at the hip.

  • Pakistan's B2B marketplace and digital ledger platform Bazaar raises $30 million

    A one-year-old startup that is building a business-to-business marketplace for merchants in Pakistan and also helping them digitize their bookkeeping is the latest to secure a mega-round in the South Asian market. Bazaar said on Tuesday it has raised $30 million in a Series A round. The new financing round -- the largest Series A in Pakistan -- was led by Silicon Valley-based early-stage VC Defy Partners and Singapore-based Wavemaker Partners.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Southwest Airlines (LUV) Inks Provisional Deal With IAM

    More than 5000 customer service employees at Southwest Airlines (LUV) stand to benefit if the tentative deal comes to fruition.

  • Boeing Has a Safety Issue. Why the Stock Gained.

    The Federal Aviation Administration will look into how Boeing handles safety-related communications with it, but the stock isn’t reacting, for a good reason. The review, reported late Monday by The Wall Street Journal, comes after a small survey, conducted by the FAA, found that about a third of respondents at the company reported difficulties in being transparent with the regulator. Boeing (ticker: BA) stock closed up about 1% Tuesday.

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Janus International The Trade:

  • Move Over Cathie Wood: Michael Burry Ups the Ante With Bets Against US Treasuries

    It seems that another high-profile exchange-traded fund has landed on Michael Burry's "short" list, a week after news surfaced that he made bets against Cathie Wood's hyper-successful ARK Innovation...

  • Excitement around Powell’s Jackson Hole speech evaporates as attention turns to next week’s jobs report and the ever-abundance of cash

    Analysts say Fed's tapering process will still mean injection of liquidity --- which would weigh on Treasury yields over the next year, while sending investors into risky parts of the financial market.

  • Move Over, Tesla: There's a New Most-Held Stock on Robinhood

    Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has been dethroned as Robinhood's top stock. Here's what replaced it.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Country Now Comes Before Profit For Companies in Xi’s China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest companies are starting to make a habit out of giving away their earnings.In the latest example, Pinduoduo Inc., an e-commerce company known for giving big discounts to customers when they buy produce together, said it will donate all of its first net profit since going public to support the country’s farmers and agricultural areas. The company will keep giving away earnings at least until the donations reach 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).“Improving agriculture has

  • BofA sees rising risk of a large ‘fragility’ shock heading into the fall

    Record highs in U.S. equities following last week's selloff "will merely encourage more of the investor behavior that historically precedes larger fragility shocks,'' according to BofA Global Research note.

  • The Nasdaq Is Record-Bound, and These 2 Stocks Are Leading the Way

    The stock market carried forward its upward momentum into the new week on Monday, and investors tracking the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw outsize gains. The Nasdaq was up 1.5% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, reaching all-time record levels in the process. Plenty of stocks have benefited from the big bull run in the Nasdaq since March 2020, but today a couple of companies that many investors have neglected to notice came to the forefront.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Selling These 12 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 12 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Stanley Druckenmiller is Selling These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller, the chief of New York-based Duquesne Capital, is a titan of the investing world with an impressive investing history […]