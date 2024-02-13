The Saydel school district will switch to a four-day week. Here's what to know

Saydel will be the first school district near Des Moines to switch to a four-day week.

The school board for Saydel — a district of about 1,100 students covering part of unincorporated Polk County between Ankeny and Des Moines — unanimously approved the calendar for the 2024-25 school year that includes Fridays off for students through most of the year. The 2024-25 school year will begin Aug. 23, 2024 and end June 5, 2025.

The Fridays off for students will begin Sept. 27 and generally run through the rest of the year — with a few exceptions, such as the week of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday in January, according to the approved calendar.

About half of the Fridays off for students will be devoted to professional development for staff. The rest would be days off for both students and staff. The Feb. 7 and April 4 Fridays could be used as make-up days, including for inclement weather.

School days will be 30 minutes longer so students are still in school for the legally-required amount of time. The elementary school day will be 8:40 a.m. to 4:05 p.m.; the middle school day will be 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.; and the high school day will be 7:55 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Why did Saydel switch to a four-day school week?

Saydel officials have said switching to a four-day week could improve teacher recruitment and retention in the competitive Des Moines market; free up a day for personal business; boost morale; and make Saydel a destination for students through open enrollment.

Officials also believe the four-day week could improve student attendance and increase time for community service or academic activities.

The district will consider ways to account for increased need for childcare on the day off; budgeting and staffing for nutrition services; activities scheduling; and the impact on meals for students who might rely on the school day for a consistent breakfast, lunch and snack.

Other Iowa districts have already switched to a four-day week

The rural Martensdale-St. Mary's school district, about 7 miles south of Norwalk and 15 miles south of downtown Des Moines, recently approved switching to a four-day week, KCCI-TV reported Feb. 8. Other districts across Iowa that have moved to a four-day week include WACO, Cardinal, Mormon Trail, Moulton-Udell and Murray.

And more Iowa districts are reportedly considering it, including Lone Tree and Highland in eastern Iowa, KCRG-TV reported Feb. 6.

This story will be updated.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern and northern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Saydel becomes the latest Iowa school district with a four-day week