Saying goodbye: Funeral Mass planned for Andover mother, son killed in apparent murder-suicide

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday for Linda Robinson and her 12-year-old son, Sebastian Robinson, who were both fatally shot in their Andover home in what the district attorney called an apparent murder-suicide.

Authorities believe that 56-year-old Andrew Robinson shot and killed his 55-year-old wife and their son before turning the gun on himself at their Porter Road home, Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said.

Officers responding to a 911 call shortly after 3 a.m. on Feb. 9 went to the home at 48 Porter Road and found all three suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, Tucker said.

“The incident appears to be a tragic case of domestic violence and murder-suicide,” Tucker said last week.

Linda Robinson and her 12-year-old son, Sebastian Robinson, were both fatally shot in their Andover home in what the district attorney called an apparent murder-suicide. Authorities believe that Andrew Robinson, 56, shot and killed his wife, 55, and their son before turning the gun on himself at their Porter Road home, where police found all three with fatal gunshot wounds on Feb. 9, 2023, Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said.

Linda Robinson and her young son, Sebastian, were both beloved members of the community, according to their obituaries.

Linda, a graduate of Lynn English High School and Merrimack College, began her professional career as a model before transitioning into a successful career in accounting and human resources, according to her obituary.

“More than anything, being a mother was Linda’s greatest gift. She considered Sebastian to be her pride and joy,” her obituary states.

Sebastian attended elementary school at Saint Augustine School and was currently a sixth-grade student at St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, according to his obituary.

“Sebastian loved his school community. He played the cello in the school’s string ensemble, treasured literature, and was a gifted writer,” his obituary states. “He went the extra mile in all of his assignments with creativity, a desire to learn, and a sense of wonder. Sebastian was a quiet, bright light in his circle of friends who was a compassionate classmate to those around him. He adored animals, his bike, and his extensive Lego collection.”

DA: Husband shot wife, son to death before turning gun on himself inside Andover home

The headmaster at St. John’s Preparatory School described Sebastian as a “very gentle soul” who was well-loved by his teachers and “extraordinarily creative.” The Robinson family was frequently seen at the school, he said.

Story continues

“We had a number of concerts and a number of different activities and Sebastian’s parents have been present at those and part of the prep community and here to support their son,” said St. John’s Preparatory School Head of School Ed Hardiman.

A Funeral Mass for Linda and Sebastian will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Leo & Joan Mahoney Wellness Center at Saint John’s Preparatory School, 72 Spring St., Danvers. Burial will be private.

The apparent murder-suicide in Andover is the latest case of domestic violence fatalities reported across the region in recent weeks.

In late January, emergency crews responding to a home in Duxbury found three children strangled to death with exercise bands. Prosecutors allege that their mother, Lindsay Clancy, planned their murders. Weeks prior to that family tragedy, prosecutors say Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana Walshe, in a case that rocked the community of Cohasset.

An employee of C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors in Danvers, which is handling funeral arrangements for Linda and Sebastian Robinson, said he had no information on funeral arrangements for Andrew Robinson.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW