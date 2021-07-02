Saying goodbye to Marcus Guara, who 'lived for his family'

MARK KENNEDY
·3 min read

Peter Milián has sifted through hundreds of pictures of his cousin Marcus Guara and his family during the past few days since their beachfront condominium building collapsed, killing the family of four.

He finds himself returning to one that was posted last year on Facebook celebrating Father’s Day. It shows a collage of three family snaps, Marcus Guara firmly in the middle of each, smiling broadly as he hugs his daughters and wife. To honor the day, he was picking a film they’d all watch together.

It reminds of him of how Apartment 802 at Champlain Towers South was always bursting with life. It was home to the Guara family: Marcus and Anaely Guara and their two daughters, 10-year-old Lucia Guara and 4-year-old Emma Guara.

Amid suffocating grief, Milián and other relatives are clinging to the bittersweet comfort that all four family members perished together when the condo complex collapsed; that they died the way they had lived: as one.

“I know it sounds terrible to say this, but sometimes you have some comfort knowing that all four of them were together,” Milián said Thursday.

The remains of Marcus Guara, 52, were the first to be pulled from the rubble Saturday. The girls and their mother were recovered Wednesday.

Marcus Guara studied business at the University of Miami, where he was the captain of the rowing team, and worked as a regional sales manager for New York-based bed and bath textile company Kassatex. But he was, above all, a family man.

“He loved life and he loved his family. I mean, he loved his family dearly. He lived for them,” said Milián, vice president of sales for Clear Channel Outdoor in Miami. He added that Guara was “the type of person that just makes everybody feel wonderful.”

Kassatex CEO and Founder Ernesto Khoudari said in a statement that Guara's colleagues "are heartbroken to lose one of our best.”

“Marcus was truly an amazing human being. From the moment he started working with us, his creativity, vivacity for the business, charming smile, and never-give-up attitude fueled his passion for our company, and his loyal relationships he made along the way,” Khoudari said.

“As a family brand, he was our family man. Our Zoom conference calls were always visited by his adorable daughters on a regular basis, as he was so proud of his family.”

Former rowing teammates took to social media to remember and honor a man whose work ethic inspired others and was known as a fierce competitor.

“Marc had an infectious laugh and a smile to accompany stories, which put a young kid at home while 1,400 miles from home,” wrote Jim Heller, a former rowing teammate. “Marc was a joker and had natural charisma that made everyone feel good.”

Another former teammate, Mike Spring, told the story of driving back from a rowing competition and almost running out of gas. With the fuel gauge on empty, Guara kept calm as the duo nervously drove around seeking an open gas pump.

“We eventually found a station, fueled up and laughed about it all the way back to campus,” Spring wrote on Twitter. “Marc was a great person who made everyone’s life better whether you were in a stressful situation or not.”

Milián said he hopes the deaths of Guara and his wife and daughters can make people appreciate life and family a little bit more.

“There’s a lot of tragedies in this world," he said. ”You hear about stuff like the Parkland shooting, the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. How many tragedies happened with COVID? But I mean, you don’t hear about entire families being wiped out.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Forest Hill woman sentenced to 20 years for killing man by driving over him twice

    This murder occurred in a Fort Worth parking lot in April 2019.

  • Police chief loses job after leaving KKK note for Black officer, Ohio mayor says

    An Ohio police chief lost his job after leaving a racist note for a Black officer, the mayor says.

  • Analysis: Oil companies bet on $100 a barrel as they rush to sell assets

    Oil companies are betting that if they sell land, buyers will come, as crude prices have soared more than 50% this year, fueling the most robust pipeline of deals in more than four years. Large oil companies are unloading properties from Texas to California, with some using the market rally as a chance to rake in cash for future investment in the global transition to cleaner energy.

  • Family of four, economics student, police chief's mother among Florida condo victims

    Those recovered from the rubble in the oceanside town of Surfside and identified by police included the wife and two young daughters of a sales manager whose body was already found, the mother of a local police chief, a Costa Rica-born accountant and a young Puerto Rican graphic artist who refused to let a disability dampen his spirits. Marcus Guara, 52, had just started a new job in November as regional sales manager at Kassatex New York, a maker of towels, linens and other textiles, according to his social media posts. Late on Wednesday, police said they had found his wife Ana Guara, 42, and their daughters, Lucia, 10, and Emma, 4.

  • Dr. Luke Must Prove 'Actual Malice' in Defamation Lawsuit Against Kesha

    A New York judge ruled on Wednesday that Kesha will also now be allowed to seek damages and attorneys fee from Dr. Luke

  • Another victim identified in Surfside condo collapse. Death toll remains at 18

    Another victim pulled from the partial collapse of the Surfside condominium has been identified by Miami-Dade police.

  • President Biden visiting Surfside as death toll increases

    President Biden and the first lady are heading to Surfside, Florida, today to meet with families and first responders impacted by the deadly building collapse. The death toll has increased to 18 people, and 145 remain unaccounted for. CBS Miami investigative reporter Jim DeFede joined “CBSN AM” with the latest.

  • As Surfside toll rises, more victims named — including 2 young sisters and their mom

    Four more victims who were pulled from the rubble of the Surfside building collapse Wednesday have been identified. Two of them are children.

  • Capital Gazette murders unfolded on video in open court, devastating family and friends again

    BALTIMORE — With the sanity trial of the gunman who murdered or assaulted their loved ones set to open in minutes, family members steeled themselves for a long day. Scattered across three rows of benches in the largest courtroom in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, family members of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters passed around tissues before the ...

  • Justices turn away florist who refused same-sex wedding job

    The Supreme Court on Friday declined to take up the case of a florist who refused to provide services for a same-sex wedding, leaving in place a decision that she broke state anti-discrimination laws. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have agreed to hear the case and review the decision. In 2018 the high court ordered Washington state courts to take a new look at the case involving florist Barronelle Stutzman and her Arlene's Flowers business.

  • Tesla delivers 200,000 cars a quarter for the first time

    Tesla has delivered over 200,000 vehicles in a quarter for the first time, even with parts shortages and prices holding it back.

  • 'A new chapter:' Merkel aims for UK-Germany relations reset

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel made her final visit to Britain on Friday before she steps down later this year, laying out her hope that relations between the two countries can be reset following years of Brexit-related tensions. In her 22nd visit to the U.K. since she became chancellor 16 years ago, Merkel sought to downplay the tensions that clearly arose after British voters decided in June 2016 to leave the European Union. “It is, now that Britain has left the European Union, a good opportunity to open a new chapter in our relationship,” she told a joint press conference alongside her host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after they dined on English asparagus and Oxfordshire beef during a working lunch.

  • Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Relationship Is Moving Quicker Than We Can Handle

    To the delight of every Bennifer fan out there, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still going strong as their relationship gets more serious. The couple’s renewed romance took them to Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio restaurant on June 25, where they enjoyed a room all to themselves for two hours, according to a People source. […]

  • China building 100 missile launchpads across desert in 'incredible' expansion of nuclear capabilities

    China is building 100 new missile silos in the northwestern desert, according to satellite imagery, raising fears of an 'incredible' expansion of its nuclear capabilities. The satellites picked up construction work on a site near Yumen, including underground bunkers, cable trenches, roads and a small military base, according to researchers from James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. The silos seem to mirror existing launch facilitie

  • Gemini Tarot Horoscopes: July 2021

    Good news, Gemini! Your tarotscope is here to help you in 2021.

  • No lockdown plans in Russia as virus deaths hit new record

    Russian authorities reported a record-breaking 679 new coronavirus deaths on Friday, a fourth day in a row with the highest daily death toll in the pandemic. No plans for a lockdown are being discussed, however, the Kremlin insisted. Russia has struggled to cope with a surge in infections and deaths in recent weeks that comes amid slow vaccination rates.

  • Lebanese judge goes after top officials over port blast

    The Lebanese judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive explosion at Beirut’s port announced Friday he intends to pursue senior politicians and former and current security chiefs in the case, and requested permission for their prosecution, state media reported. The move — two days before the 11-month anniversary of the horrific blast — was praised by families of the victims and survivors as a bold step by Bitar, whose predecessor was removed following legal challenges by two former ministers he had accused of negligence that led to the explosion. Judge Tarek Bitar confirmed charges filed by his predecessor against outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab and summoned him for questioning, National News Agency reported.

  • How to Prepare Your Kid for a Vaccine (Because Needles…Ouch)

    Nobody likes getting a vaccination—but as adults, we know a thing or two about how to grin and bear it. Your four year-old? Not so much. Here, a handy guide on how to prepare kids for vaccinations, so hopefully...

  • Kennesaw State QB Ladarius Clardy killed in shooting

    Clardy, 18, was found dead in a car that had crashed into a ravine in Pensacola.

  • Brittany Matthews Responds to 'Haters' Who Commented on Her Chest: 'Breastfeeding Moms' Understand

    Brittany Matthews shared several photos embracing her new role as a mom since welcoming daughter Sterling with fiancé Patrick Mahomes