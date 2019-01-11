We’re Saying Goodbye To One Of Our Family Members,’ Says Dr. Phil On Retirement Of A Key Crew Member

Pete Mahoney, key grip at Dr. Phil, has been an integral part of the program for all 17 seasons.



The veteran crew member is retiring after 40+ years in the business and says he now plans to spend his time volunteering, traveling, playing guitar, and, of course, with his wife of 24 years, Debbie.



“Today is a bitter-sweet day for us because we are saying goodbye to one of our family members,” says Dr. Phil, leading off the tribute from Pete’s many friends and co-workers.



“It has been a great privilege to be a part of the highest and best use of television for the past 17 years. What a way to end a career,” says Pete in a personal note to Dr. Phil and Robin.



Watch the video above to learn more about Pete, his career and retirement plans as well as how he overcame a serious health crisis that had many around him scared for his life. Plus, learn what big surprise he received as a retirement gift.



