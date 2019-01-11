We’re Saying Goodbye To One Of Our Family Members,’ Says Dr. Phil On Retirement Of A Key Crew Member

Pete Mahoney, key grip at Dr. Phil, has been an integral part of the program for all 17 seasons.
The veteran crew member is retiring after 40+ years in the business and says he now plans to spend his time volunteering, traveling, playing guitar, and, of course, with his wife of 24 years, Debbie.
“Today is a bitter-sweet day for us because we are saying goodbye to one of our family members,” says Dr. Phil, leading off the tribute from Pete’s many friends and co-workers.
“It has been a great privilege to be a part of the highest and best use of television for the past 17 years. What a way to end a career,” says Pete in a personal note to Dr. Phil and Robin.
Watch the video above to learn more about Pete, his career and retirement plans as well as how he overcame a serious health crisis that had many around him scared for his life. Plus, learn what big surprise he received as a retirement gift.
Check here to find out where you can watch Friday’s episode.
Pete Mahoney, key grip at Dr. Phil, has been an integral part of the program for all 17 seasons.