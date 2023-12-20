Saying goodbye to Vic -- county remembers long-time officer

Dec. 20—"MECCA to 348."

"MECCA to 348."

"No response from Officer Victor Propst. On behalf of the citizens of Granville, Monongalia County and the first responder community, it is with our deepest sadness and sorrow to report that after over three decades of dedication and bravery, Victor Propst has completed his last and final call. He has returned home with the Lord to fulfill his new duty as an angel to watch over his family, friends and fellow police officers. He will be forever in our hearts."

This was the final dispatch call Tuesday for Victor Charles Propst, known to many simply as "Vic."

Propst, a long-time member of the local law enforcement community, died Dec. 13 at his home at the age of 73.

The late officer served the citizens of Monongalia County as a police officer for 38 years, first retiring from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, then serving as chief of the Star City Police Department, followed by service with West Virginia University Police. He ended his career as a member of the Granville Police Department.

Dozens of Propst's colleagues from law enforcement and first responder agencies throughout the county and beyond gathered with his family and friends at the Erickson Alumni Center Tuesday afternoon to bid farewell to the beloved officer, father, husband, brother, uncle and friend.

Throughout the gathering, officers from all four of Propst's previous departments kept a rotating guard on either side of the casket as people paid their respects.

Granville's Sgt. Aaron Huyett and Officer Brittany Kolb took the last watch, saluting Propst before exiting prior to the funeral service.

Retired 1st Sgt. Bryon Hennessey, who provided the eulogy for his former colleague, described Propst as "a man of service, " a military veteran who eventually served Mon County as an officer for nearly four decades.

Hennessey said, "Vic was laid-back, happy, loved to hear stories, and loved to tell stories. Vic enjoyed life and you could tell. He was kind in his words, gentle in his movements — he loved to laugh."

That laugh, he thought, was one of Propst's defining qualities.

"He would smile with all his teeth, bend forward a little ... and give that gravely crackle, which made you laugh too, even if you didn't get the joke."

Hennessey said Propst made an impact on him early in his career as one of the first sheriff's deputies he met as a new member of Morgantown Police Department.

"Vic was friendly and genuinely welcomed me into the inner circle — and I liked him immediately, " he said. "And when I say inner circle, the word I really want to mean here is family.

"We all knew each other's names, we all protected each other, it didn't matter — county, city, state, in Mon County we were a family of police officers."

Hennessey recalled patrolling the Sabraton area, where Propst lived, hoping to see him outside.

"Vic truly made me feel like he was always glad to see me, but I was certainly always glad to see him, " he said.

Propst never wanted to stop being an officer, Hennessey said, and continued to serve until he could no longer put on the uniform.

"Victor truly was a life-long cop, and a servant to the community, " he said. "Let that sink in — Vic served as a police officer until God himself gave the order to stand down."

Pastor Rich Schimansky, who officiated the service, admitted he had only met Propst a few weeks prior to his passing, but said after hearing so many stories like Hennessey's, it was very clear that "he was a man that took his oath seriously and was the kind of man we're proud had a badge."

While it may have been clear that Propst took his oath seriously, the late officer himself made it clear he did not take everything so seriously, requesting before his death that "The Devil Went Down to Georgia " by Charlie Daniels Band was played at his service.

That request was granted.

Officers passed by Propst's casket one last time, many saluting as they passed, before lining the exits as Propst's friends and family said their final goodbyes. Propst's daughter, Lizzy, was the last to leave her father's side.

Draped in the American flag, Propst's casket was carried out by members from each of his former departments while remaining officers, still lining the exits, honored him with a salute.

Leaving the Alumni Center, a dozen police cruisers escorted the hearse carrying Propst back to Hastings Funeral Home, who handled all arrangements.

The last words of the dispatch call early in the service now seemed more real.

"Final call for Officer Victor Propst completed at 15:56 on Dec. 19, 2023."