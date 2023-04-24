Saying l’hitraot: Tree of Life congregation holds ceremony to start new chapter for their synagogue

The Tree of Life congregation focused on starting a new chapter in their lives during a ceremony held Sunday morning in Squirrel Hill.

The ceremony marked a new beginning for the site after 11 congregants were killed at Pittsburgh Synagogue during a shooting in Oct. 2018.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers led the ceremony as members gathered at the building ahead of planned construction.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com the synagogue will be turned into a museum, memorial and worship space.

The ceremony was designed to give the congregation a chance to say “l’hitraot,” which means “until we see each other again,” to the building.

“We’re going to be back together, enjoying the facility and moving forward with the learning of why this whole event happened to begin with and I think that’s the key point,” said Mel Solomon, a member of the congregation.

The jury selection for the trial of Robert Bowers, the man accused of shooting and killing 11 congregants in that 2018 shooting, will begin on Monday, a day after the community members turned the page and prepared to move forward.

