Sayre borough police search for suspect following reported robbery Tuesday at M&T Bank

Sayre borough police are on the lookout for a suspect following a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to M&T Bank, 230 Desmond St., for a report of a robbery.

Officers arrived on the scene within minutes but were unable to locate a suspect in the bank or in the immediate area, police said.

Witnesses said an unknown male entered the bank, demanded money from a teller and left the building with an unknown quantity of cash.

Police, who don't know if the suspect was armed, say no bank employees or customers were injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, about 260 pounds, wearing a zip-up camouflage jacket, a black mask and blue jeans.

Police are asking people in the immediate area to review any surveillance video that can assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sayre Police Department at 570-888-2233. All calls will be kept confidential.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Suspect on the loose following Sayre Pennsylvania bank robbery