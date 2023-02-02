Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour shot to death in her vehicle

SAYREVILLE – Borough Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was found shot to death in her vehicle near her home Wednesday night, authorities said.

A 911 call reported shots fired around 7:22 p.m. in the area of Samuel Circle, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker.

When Sayreville police officers arrived on the scene, they found Dwumfour in her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

No other information was immediately available.

"As a community we are shocked and saddened at the loss of Eunice Dwumfour,” Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said in a statement. “Eunice was a dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serve all of our residents. The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”

Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

The mayor said Dwumfour was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs in to her daily life as a person and a community leader.

“We are confident that our police department working collaboratively with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office will bring this fast-moving investigation to a quick and successful conclusion and look forward to the identification, arrest, and successful prosecution of the person responsible,” Kilpatrick said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Sayreville Detective Rebecca Morales at 732-727-4444 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Michelle Coppola at 732-745-3477.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyCentralJersey.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Sayreville NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour shot to death