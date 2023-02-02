Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour shot to death in her vehicle

SAYREVILLE –A 30-year-old Borough Councilwoman was shot to death near her home Wednesday night, authorities said.

Eunice Dwumfour was found by Sayerville police officers with several gunshot wounds, dead in her vehicle, authorities said.

A 911 call reported shots fired around 7:22 p.m. in the area of Samuel Circle in the Parlin section of the borough, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker.

No other information was immediately available.

Dwumfour, a Republican, won her seat on the Council in 2021. She was the liaison to Public Safety, which includes police, fire and EMS, as well as liaison to the Sayreville Human Relations Commission. She also served on the Public Works and Recreation committees.

Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

"As a community we are shocked and saddened at the loss of Eunice Dwumfour,” Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, a Democrat, said in a statement. “Eunice was a dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serve all of our residents. The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”

The mayor said Dwumfour was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs in to her daily life as a person and a community leader.

“We are confident that our police department working collaboratively with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office will bring this fast-moving investigation to a quick and successful conclusion and look forward to the identification, arrest, and successful prosecution of the person responsible,” Kilpatrick said.

"We remember Eunice for how she lived, not for how she died," Sayreville Republican Chair Karen Bailey Bebert said in a statement. "She was the embodiment of Sayreville, living the American Dream, overcoming challenges with grit and a smile. And always giving of time and love to others. She embodied Sayreville and will be terribly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her."

A huge loss for the Sayreville community as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot and killed at approximately 7:20pm causing a crash near Samuel Circle & Check Avenue



I personally knew her to be a very kind person and public servant. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/asxtrg1TW3 — Charlie Kratovil (@Charlie4Change) February 2, 2023

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Sayreville Detective Rebecca Morales at 732-727-4444 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Michelle Coppola at 732-745-3477.

