Sayreville councilwoman's accused killer pleads not guilty, will remain detained

NEW BRUNSWICK – Rashid Bynum, the 29-year-old Virginia man charged with murdering Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour in February, was ordered Monday to remain behind bars pending the outcome of the case.

A not guilty plea was entered on the behalf of Bynum by his attorney, Thomas Ashley, before Superior Court Judge Joseph Paone during Bynum's arraignment and detention hearing.

Bynum was indicted by a Middlesex County grand jury earlier this month on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Bynum, who was arrested May 30 in Chesapeake, Virginia, will remain in the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center in North Brunswick pending the outcome of the case. He was extradited to New Jersey in late July.

Rashid Bynum, right, makes his first appearance in Superior Court in New Brunswick on Monday in the killing of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.

On Feb. 1 Dwumfour, a Republican and Sayreville's first Black elected official, was shot multiple times inside her car outside her home in the area of Check Avenue in the Parlin section of the borough. Dwumfour was pronounced dead at the scene.

After police received several 911 calls about the shooting, surveillance video captured a suspect fleeing the scene in the area of Ernston Road, and witnesses reported seeing a thin man, about 6 feet tall with ear-length braids or dreadlocks and a suspicious white Hyundai on Gondek Drive minutes before the shooting. Video footage showed a person walking from the vehicle on Gondek Drive toward Check Avenue just before the shooting.

Court papers indicate a cellphone associated with Bynum traveled from Virginia to New Jersey and back to Virginia on the day of the shooting and the phone was in the area of Gondek Drive and Ernston Road just before the shooting. The investigation also found Bynum's cellphone traveled through E-ZPass locations in Newark, Woodbridge and Linden at the same time as a white Hyundai Elantra with a Virginia license plate.

Court papers also show Bynum was listed as a contact in Dwumfour's cellphone, in association with Fire Congress Fellowship, a church she had previously been associated with.

A handgun was recovered at a Smithfield, Virginia address that Bynum apparently returned to after the shooting, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

