Sayreville Democratic Chairman Thomas Pollando charged with bribery

NEW BRUNSWICK – Thomas Pollando, the Sayreville Democratic chairman, was arrested for allegedly accepting thousands of dollars in bribes in a criminal case.

Pollando's Aug. 17 arrest wasn’t announced until Thursday evening by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

According to the prosecutor's office, during several weeks in July and August, Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office detectives were conducting electronic surveillance of a Sayreville business and observed Pollando allegedly accepting several thousands of dollars in cash, and allegedly saying he would attempt to use his political clout to influence an ongoing criminal case.

Pollando, 72, of the Parlin section, was arrested after leaving the business and was found to be in possession of the cash payment, the prosecutor’s office said.

Pollando was charged with bribery in official matters and receipt of unlawful benefit by public servant for official behavior, both second-degree crimes, the prosecutor's office said. He was charged on a summons and released the day of his arrest.

An investigation conducted by Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Sgt. Joseph Celantano and Detective Shadi Zaiton determined Pollando has influence and strong ties to the community, the prosecutor’s office said.

Pollando is a former Sayreville Borough Council president, current vice chairman of the Middlesex County Planning Board and longtime president of the Sayreville Athletic Association. He also holds a seat on the Sayreville Economic and Redevelopment Authority and is employed with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Zaiton at 732-745-4263.

