Sayreville female police lieutenant alleges sexual harassment in lawsuit

One of the highest-ranking women in the Sayreville Police Department has filed suit against the borough, police department and police chief, alleging she was not properly promoted after complaining about workplace sexual harassment over the years.

Angela Moat, who was hired as a dispatcher in 2004 and rose the ranks to become lieutenant in September, alleges in the lawsuit filed in Middlesex County Superior Court that the practices of the borough and police department were unlawful and violated the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination based on her gender.

Moat is seeking damages for not being properly promoted, lost wages and other economic opportunities, including pension credits and being denied professional training opportunities. She also alleges she was subjected to a hostile work environment, damage to her professional career, harassment and humiliation.

Borough Administrator Glenn Skarzynski declined to comment on the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, Moat received the top score on the lieutenant's civil service test when there was an open position in April but was bypassed for the promotion. Instead, the work assignment, pay and other benefits were given to male police sergeants with less experience and who ranked lower on the promotion test, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit alleges she was not given the promotion "based upon unlawful discrimination concerning her gender, as well as unlawful discrimination and retaliation based upon complaints (Moat) has made concerning harassment and discrimination within the workplace."

In July, after Moat took the lieutenant's test, scored at the top of the list but did not get the promotion, her attorney sent a letter to the borough formally complaining, demanded she be promoted and receive the back pay from the time she should have been lieutenant or acting lieutenant, the lawsuit says.

On Sept. 1, Moat was promoted to lieutenant because of her legal complaints and notice of pending litigation, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Police Chief Daniel Plumacker allegedly planned, encouraged and actively participated in the discrimination and retaliatory conduct directed at Moat. After she was promoted to sergeant in 2018, the lawsuit alleges, Moat was subjected to "additional harassment and discrimination from various male officers who did not want to take instruction or be led by a woman."

Though Moat complained about the insubordination and harassment in 2019, the borough failed to take corrective action, according to the lawsuit.

When Moat complained to Plumacker, he allegedly told her that she "needed to put on her big girl panties before she came to work each day."

Moat began her career with the borough and police department as an auxiliary police officer in 2003. She became a police dispatcher in 2004 and served full-time in that position from 2006 to 2014 when she was hired as a police officer.

