Sayreville juvenile gets 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting 68-year-old woman

A 17-year-old from the Parlin section of Sayreville was sentenced to 12 years in state prison for the sexual assault of a 68-year-old woman in her home last year, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

During a Family Court appearance on Jan. 27, 2023, the teen was waived up to the criminal court where he could be prosecuted as an adult. The Prosecutor’s Office, which typically does not release the names of juveniles, identified Jermaine Marshall in the case.

Marshall pleaded guilty on Jan. 13, 2023, to aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree crime, and burglary, the Prosecutor's Office said, and he was sentenced July 6 by Superior Court Judge Michael A. Toto to prison and parole supervision for life. Marshall also must register as a Megan's Law sex offender, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Marshall, who was 16 at the time, entered the woman's apartment in Parlin around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 31, 2022, through a bedroom window before sexually assaulting her and then fleeing, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Marshall was taken into custody later that day and charged with juvenile delinquency. He was ordered to remain detained during a Nov. 1, 2022, preliminary court hearing.

