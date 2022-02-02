Sayreville man found dead after early morning house fire, police say

SAYREVILLE - A 65-year-old man was found dead following an early morning fire at his Kuberski Drive home Wednesday.

The man has not been identified, pending notification of his family, police said.

Around 2:18 a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to 10 Kuberski Drive for a report of a structure fire. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear second-floor window, police said.

A neighbor told police that a man lives alone in the home and that his vehicle was in the driveway.

Officers forced their way into the home, but were immediately met with heavy smoke and fire, which prevented further entry.

Members of the Sayreville Fire Department arrived to extinguish the fire. The man was found dead inside the home, police said.

The cause of the fire and circumstances of the man's death remain under investigation.

