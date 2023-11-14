Sayreville man sentenced to 15 months for posting online threats against Jews

CAMDEN – A Sayreville man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 months in federal prison for posting on the internet a manifesto with threats to attack a synagogue and Jewish people, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Omar Alkattoul, 19, pleaded guilty to transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce on or about Nov. 1, 2022. U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn imposed the sentence Tuesday in Camden federal court.

“This defendant admitted using social media to send a manifesto containing a threat to attack a synagogue based on his hatred of Jews. This prompted a state-wide alert and put the community on edge, ” Sellinger said. “No one should be targeted for violence or with acts of hate because of how they worship. Protecting our communities of faith and places of worship is at the heart of this office’s mission. The sentence that was imposed today holds this defendant accountable for his hateful words.”

“Threatening someone's life because of who they are or what they believe is simply unacceptable in civilized society,” Newark FBI Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy said. “Alkattoul admitted to breaking the laws we enforce to protect our communities from hate and threats of violence. Now more than ever, the FBI and our law enforcement partners need the public's help reporting anything they see, so the threats don't turn into physical attacks.”

On Nov. 1, 2022, Alkattoul used a social media application to send an individual a link to a document entitled “When Swords Collide” and admitted that he wrote the document and targeted a synagogue, court papers say.

Alkattoul stated in the document, “It’s in the context of an attack on Jews," court papers say.

According to a second individual, Alkattoul also sent the document to at least five other people using another social media application.

Alkattoul was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Sellinger credited special agents and task force officers with the Newark FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Dennehy, with the investigation. He also thanked agents of the FBI Field Office in Tampa, Florida, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge David Walker; the FBI Field Office in New York, under the direction of Assistant Director in Charge James Smith; and the FBI Washington Field Office, under the direction of Assistant Director in Charge David Sundberg; as well as the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Sayreville Police Department.

