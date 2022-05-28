Sayreville NJ: Man in critical condition after hit and run

SAYREVILLE – A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a Jeep Wrangler while driving a scooter Wednesday morning on Route 35.

Township police responded around 5:25 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Victory Bridge on Route 35 Northbound following a report of a hit and run. Upon arrival, authorities located the victim, who was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital where he remains in critical condition, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

Authorities believe that the vehicle that was involved was a 2011 to 2018 green, 4-door Jeep Wrangler with a black top, black wheels, and painted fenders with front passenger-side damage. It was last seen driving on Victory Bridge towards Perth Amboy.

The investigation is currently active.

Anyone with information should call Sayreville Police Department Patrolman Al Cox at 732-525-5249 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jonathan Berman at 732-745-4328.

The Jeep Wrangler that was allegedly involved.

