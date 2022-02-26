Sayreville NJ man gets 8 years in 2020 fatal drunk-driving crash in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE – A 29-year-old Sayreville man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison for his role in the fatal motorcycle crash that killed his passenger on Route 35 in July 2020.

Jack Piatek was sentenced to eight years in prison for one count of second-degree vehicular homicide after causing a fatal crash that killed his passenger, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

An investigation revealed that around 11:50 p.m. July 16, 2020 Piatek was operating a motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol when he lost control ejecting both him and his passenger, Jessica Vinsko, 36, of South Amboy, off the motorcycle. Vinsko was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said.

Piatek was subsequently charged with multiple offenses and later pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.

Piatek must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. Upon his release, Piatek will be subject to a 15-year loss of license.

