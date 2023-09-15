Sayreville strip club embroiled in bribery case can reopen, judge rules

SAYREVILLE – The Route 35 strip club in the middle of a swirl of criminal cases involving bribery, money laundering and prostitution, is preparing to reopen.

No date has been set for when Club 35 will again open its doors after the Superior Court judge presiding over the criminal case recently lifted the order that closed the establishment.

The judge imposed conditions under which Club 35, which has been shut since last year and previously after a 2020 fire, will now be allowed to open, according to attorney Jeffrey Bronster, who represents members of the Acciardi family who own the club.

"The last hurdle to the opening had been the Borough of Sayreville’s refusal to renew the club’s mercantile license, apparently at the instructions of the Sayreville Police Department," Bronster said in a news release.

The business had sued the borough in a lawsuit that was scheduled for a hearing on Sept. 15.

But, Bronster said, "in the face of that lawsuit, the borough has now issued the renewal license, and the lawsuit has therefore been dismissed. 35 Club hopes to make a public announcement shortly with the date for its new opening."

In June 2022 the assets of Anthony Acciardi Sr., 58, his wife Doreen Acciardi, 55, both of Freehold, son Anthony Acciardi Jr., 29, of Old Bridge, and son Stephen Acciardi, 24, of Freehold, were seized after the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office announced a more than yearlong investigation into Club 35 that resulted in charges of money laundering in excess of $500,000, promoting organized street crime, promoting prostitution, conspiracy, maintaining a house of prostitution, operating a sexually oriented business that is a nuisance, and failing to file state income taxes.

The daughter, Angela Acciardi Mancini, 32, of Colts Neck, was charged with money laundering and conspiracy.

The family members were indicted and have all pleaded not guilty.

A Middlesex County judge barred the club from opening while the charges were pending.

Club 35 and Sayreville have been at odds for years.

Court papers earlier this year revealed Anthony Acciardi became a cooperating witness for the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and assisted in a sting operation targeting Thomas Pollando, the former Sayreville Democratic Organization chairman.

Pollando has been indicated on bribery, official misconduct, and a pattern of official misconduct charges. Pollando's son David and daughter-in-law Lizmarie, were both indicted on conspiracy and witness tampering charges.

The charges stem from an investigation in which Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office detectives were conducting electronic surveillance of a business in Sayreville and allegedly observed Pollando accept several thousands of dollars in cash and allegedly heard him claiming that he would attempt to use his political clout to influence an ongoing criminal case.

Pollando is charged with accepting money in exchange for recommending that zoning or municipal codes not be enforced at Club 35, though he knew the strip club was in violation.

Anthony Acciardi's acknowledgement of his role in Pollando's case came as part of a certification to get the Superior Court to reconsider the denial of a late notice of claims filed by his daughter-in-law, Brooke Acciardi, against the Sayreville and Old Bridge police departments in connection with June 14, 2022, search and arrest warrants executed at Brooke and Anthony Acciardi Jr.'s home in Old Bridge.

Brooke Acciardi, who is suing the Sayreville and Old Bridge police departments alleging that they violated her civil rights during a search of her home, has filed a document with the court offering to settle the case for $3.5 million, Bronster said.

After her original lawsuit was dismissed, Brooke Acciardi filed an amended complaint adding the names of two more Sayreville police officers and expanding on the allegations against the respective police departments.

The search of her home was in connection with the Club 35 investigation. The club is owned by her husband's family, but Bronster said Brooke Acciardi has no connection and has never been arrested, indicted or accused of illegal activity.

Around 7 a.m. June 14, 2022, about 25 police officers responded to search her Old Bridge home and take her husband into custody. At the time Brooke Acciardi was 24 and five months pregnant.

The lawsuit says police knocked on the front door and broke in through the side door. Police threw in a flash grenade and then rushed into the home and threw Anthony Acciardi Jr. to the floor, as he screamed to police that his wife was pregnant, according to the lawsuit.

Brooke Acciardi was dressed in "skimpy clothes" described as a loose tank top with no bra and silky shorts she wore to sleep, when police put her up against her living room wall, the lawsuit says. A male police officer conducted a “rough and abusive” hand search of her body, running his hands over “her breasts, vagina, and buttocks,” the lawsuit says, and no female officers were called to the scene to conduct the search.

She was barred from changing into other clothes while police zip-tied her hands for an hour and then placed her in handcuffs where she remained shackled for five hours in her home without being allowed to call her mother, while in fear for her safety and that of her unborn child, according to the lawsuit.

"The search of Brooke Acciardi’s residence was not a spontaneous situation confronted unexpectedly by a lone police officer; it was a planned operation involving large numbers of police officers constituting a combined attack force, which by its very nature required the participation of supervisory personnel, whether or not such supervisors were actually present at the scene," the lawsuit says. "Each of the public entity defendants failed to properly supervise the search of Brooke’s home, as is evidenced by the unconstitutional conduct engaged in, participated in, and tolerated by such a large number of individual police officers."

