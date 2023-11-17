Sayreville strip club was a multimillion-dollar family-run prostitution ring, AG alleges

A state grand jury has returned a 21-count superseding indictment against seven individuals and three corporate entities, following an investigation of an alleged longstanding family-operated prostitution ring at Club 35 in Sayreville.

The investigation into the strip club along Route 35 revealed that it doubled as a house of prostitution that generated millions of dollars in revenue, said state Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

Computer hard drives seized in a search of the club contained hundreds of hours of video surveillance footage from security cameras showing various dancers performing sexual acts on patrons in the VIP rooms, Platkin said.

Evidence seized in a search of the club included hundreds of condoms, lubricant and sex toys, Platkin said.

The search of the club also turned up a large bag containing approximately 700 condoms, Platkin said, and condoms were also stocked in a vending machine in the club’s locker room for dancers to purchase.

The investigation found that customers paid a fee to the business to enter the VIP area for private dances, then had the option of paying additional variable fees directly to dancers for sex during the time in the VIP rooms, Platkin said.

The proceeds moved through numerous bank accounts controlled by the defendants, which were used to conceal the source of the funds, Platkin said.

“Our investigation determined that the operators of Club (35) were using various illegal means to turn their club into a multimillion-dollar racket,” the attorney general said in a press release Friday morning.

The grand jury voted Monday to file criminal charges against Anthony Acciardi Sr., Doreen Acciardi and Stephen Acciardi, all from Freehold, as well as Anthony Acciardi Jr., of Old Bridge, all of whom owned or managed Club 35.

Other alleged co-conspirators charged are Jennifer Hecker, a dancer who allegedly solicited undercover detectives for commercial sex acts; Jeannine Nichols, a club manager who is the sister of Doreen Acciardi; and Jason Portes, Nichols’ husband who was also a Club 35 manager, according to Platkin.

The three corporate entities charged are Acciboys, LLC, an entity owned by Anthony Acciardi Jr. and Stephen Acciardi that owned ATMs; 35 Club, LLC, d/b/a Club XXXV; and Alana, Inc.

The investigation showed certain defendants largely failed to report the proceeds of the unlawful prostitution operation as taxable income, and allegedly established corporate entities to camouflage the true sources of the money, according to Platkin.

The investigation also determined that the alleged co-conspirators took steps to make the funds appear as if they had been derived from lawful business dealings, Platkin said.

The indictment also alleges the club illegally sold alcohol on premises, despite state regulations prohibiting that practice. The business is BYOB, but allegedly sold various types of liquor that were hidden in a rear shed on the property.

Some of the defendants were arrested on May 12, 2021, when Sayreville police, along with the Middlesex County Guns, Gangs and Drugs Task Force, working with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, executed search warrants at Club 35 following numerous complaints of prostitution occurring there between 2019 and 2021.

The case was subsequently superseded by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) Corruption Bureau.

Bank records indicate that since 2015, the defendants maintained both personal and business accounts associated with their several businesses, including Club 35 and Acciboys.

Since 2017, more than $10 million had been deposited and withdrawn from these accounts, Platkin said.

The indictment also alleges certain defendants significantly under-reported their income on state tax returns in an effort to evade taxes and to hide the proceeds of their criminal activity.

After executing search warrants, police recovered approximately $140,000 in cash, $283,000 in gold, and $297,000 in silver from the home of Doreen Acciardi and Anthony Acciardi Sr. There was also $117,000 in cash, $61,000 in silver, and $47,000 in gold found in the residence of Anthony Acciardi Jr, Platkin said.

The defendants are charged with the following offenses:

Anthony Acciardi Sr., 59, of Freehold Township

Racketeering – 1st Degree

Conspiracy – 2nd Degree

Financial Facilitation of Criminal Activity – 1st Degree (3 counts)

Promoting Organized Street Crime – 2nd Degree

Promoting Prostitution – 3rd Degree

Misconduct by a Corporate Official – 2nd Degree

Filing Fraudulent Tax Return – 3rd Degree

Failure to Pay Income Taxes – 3rd Degree

Failure to File Tax Returns – 3rd Degree

Maintaining a Nuisance – 4th Degree

Maintaining a Sexually Oriented Business – 4th Degree

Falsifying Records – 4th Degree

Doreen Livingston, aka Doreen Acciardi, 56, of Freehold Township

Racketeering – 1st Degree

Conspiracy – 2nd Degree

Financial Facilitation of Criminal Activity – 1st Degree (3 counts)

Promoting Organized Street Crime – 2nd Degree

Promoting Prostitution – 3rd Degree

Maintaining a Sexually Oriented Business – 4th Degree

Misconduct by a Corporate Official – 2nd Degree

Filing Fraudulent Tax Return – 3rd Degree

Failure to Pay Income Taxes – 3rd Degree

Failure to File Tax Returns – 3rd Degree

Failure to Pay Business Income Taxes – 3rd Degree

Maintaining a Nuisance – 4th Degree

Falsifying Records – 4th Degree

Filing Fraudulent Business Tax Return – 3rd Degree

Anthony Acciardi Jr., 30, of Old Bridge

Racketeering – 1st Degree

Conspiracy – 2nd Degree

Financial Facilitation of Criminal Activity – 1st Degree (3 counts)

Promoting Organized Street Crime – 2nd Degree

Promoting Prostitution – 3rd Degree

Maintaining a Nuisance – 4th Degree

Maintaining a Sexually Oriented Business – 4th Degree

Misconduct by a Corporate Official – 2nd Degree

Stephen Acciardi, 26, of Freehold

Racketeering – 1st Degree

Conspiracy – 2nd Degree

Maintaining a Sexually Oriented Business – 4th Degree

Promoting Organized Street Crime – 2nd Degree

Maintaining a Nuisance – 4th Degree

Financial Facilitation of Criminal Activity – 1st Degree (3 counts)

Filing Fraudulent Tax Return – 3rd Degree

Failure to Pay Income Taxes – 3rd Degree

Failure to File Tax Returns – 3rd Degree

Failure to Pay Business Income Taxes – 3rd Degree

Promoting Prostitution – 3rd Degree

Misconduct by a Corporate Official – 2nd Degree

Misconduct by a Corporate Official – 2nd Degree

Falsifying Records – 4th Degree

Filing Fraudulent Business Tax Return – 3rd Degree

Jason Portes, 41, of South Amboy

Racketeering – 1st Degree

Conspiracy – 2nd Degree

Promoting Prostitution – 3rd Degree

Jeanine Nichols, 59, of South Amboy

Racketeering – 1st Degree

Conspiracy – 2nd Degree

Promoting Prostitution – 3rd Degree

Jennifer Hecker, 45, of Parlin

Conspiracy – 2nd Degree

Financial Facilitation of Criminal Activity – 2nd Degree

Theft by Deception – 3rd Degree

Filing Fraudulent Tax Return – 3rd Degree

Failure to Pay Income Taxes – 3rd Degree

Acciboys, LLC

Conspiracy – 2nd Degree

Racketeering – 1st Degree

Financial Facilitation of Criminal Activity – 1st Degree (3 counts)

Promoting Prostitution – 3rd Degree

35 Club, LLC, d/b/a Club XXXV

Conspiracy – 2nd Degree

Racketeering – 1st Degree

Financial Facilitation of Criminal Activity – 1st Degree (3 counts)

Promoting Prostitution – 3rd Degree

Filing Fraudulent Business Tax Return – 3rd Degree

Alana, Inc.

Conspiracy – 2nd Degree

Racketeering – 1st Degree

Promoting Prostitution – 3rd Degree

