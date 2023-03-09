Sayreville strip club owners allege police misconduct in laundering, prostitution probe

After an apparent breakdown in negotiations with the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office to resolve prostitution, money laundering and other charges, the family that owns Club 35 in Sayrevile is looking to file a lawsuit against the borough over actions of the Sayreville Police Department.

Attorney Jeffrey Bronster, who represents five members of the Acciardi family, is seeking Superior Court permission to file a Notice of Tort Claim against Sayreville because the initial 90-day filing deadline has passed. The Notice of Tort Claim is required by New Jersey law to file a claim for damages from a government entity.

The family is seeking the Superior Court order by March 31. The borough was notified of the family's plan late last month.

"The court papers alleged misconduct by the police in connection with the arrest and search of members of the Acciardi family, as well as other allegations. The arrest was in connection with charges relating to 35 Club, a New Jersey gentleman's club owned by Doreen Acciardi. The Acciardi family maintains its innocence of all charges filed in that case," Bronster said in a news release. "35 Club is temporarily closed, but Ms. Acciardi anticipates that it will be reopened in the near future."

Club 35 was damaged by a fire in 2020

Last June the assets of Anthony Acciardi Sr., 58, his wife Doreen Acciardi, 55, both of Freehold, son Anthony Acciardi Jr., 29, of Old Bridge, and son Stephen Acciardi, 24, of Freehold were seized after the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office announced a more than yearlong investigation into Club 35 and charges of money laundering in excess of $500,000, promoting organized street crime, promoting prostitution, conspiracy, maintaining a house of prostitution, operating a sexually oriented business that is a nuisance, and failing to file state income taxes. The daughter, Angela Acciardi Mancini, 32, of Colts Neck, was charged with money laundering and conspiracy.

All family members have pleaded not guilty.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, a search warrant was executed in May 2021 at Club 35 and evidence of prostitution was uncovered.

The Prosecutor's Office sought the forfeiture of more than $3.5 million in assets, including two properties, 11 vehicles and $687,902 in gold and silver coins, from the family as well as $651,398.26 from the bank account of a Club 35 dancer that allegedly was earned through prostitution.

In court papers, Bronster maintains the five family members were arrested and subjected to search and seizure by the Sayreville Police Department around June 9, 2022, and that their arrests and searches were illegal and timed to ensure they spent the longest period of incarceration before to "being able to obtain bail."

Bronster also certified in court papers that the arrests and indictments of his clients was based on false and fraudulent evidence by members of the Sayreville Police Department.

Following their arrest and indictment, the family members were involved in negotiations with the Prosecutor's Office to resolve the charges, Bronster said.

Although the family was aware of the limited timeframe to file a notice of tort claim against the borough and police department, they feared filing the suit would antagonize negotiations with the Prosecutor's Office, Bronster's court papers said.

According to Bronster's court papers, the Prosecutor's Office set a March 9, 2023, deadline for the criminal case to be resolved for all the defendants.

But in late February negotiations collapsed and the family no longer feared any adverse reaction by the Prosecutor's Pffice, which Bronster said is why they are now seeking permission to file a lawsuit.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Bronster said this is Doreen Acciardi's second claim filed against Sayreville police.

Her first claim involves an allegation, referred to the Prosecutor's Office for investigation, that the Sayreville police chief tried to have her bail revoked by falsely claiming she had come to Borough Hall and caused a disturbance. Bronster said tapes obtained from Borough Hall show she did not come to the municipal building on that day and there was no factual basis for the claim allegedly made by the chief.

