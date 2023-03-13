Sayreville strip club owners reject plea deal with no jail time in prostitution case

NEW BRUNSWICK – Eight people facing prostitution, money laundering and other charges connected to Club 35 in Sayreville, have rejected a plea deal.

Attorneys representing the strip club’s owners and employees in the case told Superior Court Judge Joseph Paone during a hearing Thursday they will file motions to dismiss the case, said attorney Jeffrey Bronster.

Bronster, who represents members of the Acciardi family which owns Club 35, said the assistant prosecutor told the judge that his offer would not send any of the defendants to prison.

Bronster said members of the Acciardi family believe they have been treated unfairly by police. In court papers filed last week, Bronster said the arrests and indictments of his clients was based on false and fraudulent evidence by members of the Sayreville Police Department.

Eight people, including five members of the Acciardi family, are facing criminal charges linked to the gentleman's club.

Last June the assets of Anthony Acciardi Sr., 58, his wife Doreen Acciardi, 55, both of Freehold, son Anthony Acciardi Jr., 29, of Old Bridge, and son Stephen Acciardi, 24, of Freehold were seized after the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office announced a more than yearlong investigation into Club 35 and charges of money laundering in excess of $500,000, promoting organized street crime, promoting prostitution, conspiracy, maintaining a house of prostitution, operating a sexually oriented business that is a nuisance, and failing to file state income taxes. The daughter, Angela Acciardi Mancini, 32, of Colts Neck, was charged with money laundering and conspiracy.

According to the prosecutor's office, evidence of prostitution was uncovered during the execution of a search warrant at Club 35 in May 2021 and during that time employees Jeannine Nichols and Jason Portes, both of South Amboy, were charged with promoting prostitution, and Jennifer Hecker, of Parlin, was charged with promoting prostitution and the solicitation of prostitution, as well as money laundering.

All have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

