Sayreville strip club workers charged with money laundering, prostitution

SAYREVILLE – Five employees at a Route 35 strip club were arrested and charged with money laundering and other criminal offenses following a year-long investigation, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief John Zebrowski said on Wednesday that a joint investigation with the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control and the Office of Criminal Investigations of the New Jersey Treasury Department led to the arrests of the Club 35 employees.

Anthony Acciardi Sr., 58, of Freehold, Anthony Acciardi Jr., 29, of Old Bridge, and Doreen Acciardi, 55, of Freehold, were charged with first-degree money laundering, second-degree promoting organized street crime, third-degree promoting prostitution and other criminal offenses. Angela Mancini, 32, of Colts Neck, was charged with first-degree money laundering and second-degree conspiracy, and Jennifer Hecker, 43, of Parlin, was charged with third-degree promoting prostitution and a disorderly person’s offense of solicitation of prostitution.

According to the prosecutor’s office, a search warrant was executed in May 2021 at Club 35 and evidence of prostitution was uncovered. During that search, employees Jeannine Nichols and Jason Portes, both of South Amboy, were charged with promoting prostitution, and Hecker was charged with promoting prostitution and the solicitation of prostitution as well as money laundering, the prosecutor’s office said.

According to the prosecutor’s office, search warrants were executed on June 14 on residences and businesses associated with the investigation with the assistance of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Those charged were released from the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center after a pre-trial detention hearing on Tuesday.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Sayreville Police Sgt. Jason Mader at 732-727-4444 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Shadi Zaiton at 732-745-4263.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Sayreville NJ strip club workers charged with prostitution