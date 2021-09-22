WHO says air pollution kills 7 mn a year, toughens guidelines
Thwe WHO said air pollution was as damaging to human health as smoking and unhealthy eating
Thwe WHO said air pollution was as damaging to human health as smoking and unhealthy eating
Brittany Giroux Lane gave birth to her daughter, Alexandra, a few days before Christmas in 2018. The baby had dark eyes and longish legs. She had also arrived about 13 weeks early, and weighed just 2 pounds. Alexandra initially thrived in the neonatal intensive care unit at Mount Sinai West. Lane, 35, recalls the nurses describing her daughter as a “rock star” because she grew so quickly. But her condition rapidly worsened after an infection, and Alexandra died early on the morning of Jan. 15 at
While the Delta variant’s dominance in the United States is nearly universal, news of another spreading strain of Covid-19 has recently surfaced. Known as R.1, the new variant was first found stateside in Kentucky which, according to Governor Andy Beshear, is among the three states with the highest infection rates. R.1 was first identified via […]
“I certainly didn’t intend for it to go any further than our immediate staff.”
Feed your gut bugs and you might see a shift on the scale!
"He watched some Tucker Carlson videos on YouTube, and some of those videos involved some misinformation about vaccines," Katie Lane told CNN.
COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed to an average of more than 1,900 a day for the first time since early March, with experts saying the virus is preying largely on a distinct group: 71 million unvaccinated Americans. The increasingly lethal turn has filled hospitals, complicated the start of the school year, delayed the return to offices and demoralized health care workers. “It is devastating," said Dr. Dena Hubbard, a pediatrician in the Kansas City, Missouri, area who has cared for babies delivered prematurely by cesarean section in a last-ditch effort to save their mothers, some of whom died.
The nurse's brother told CNN that his sister didn't think there had been studies conducted on COVID-19 vaccines.
Out of 129 fully vaccinated prisoners that caught COVID-19, only one was hospitalized. Unvaccinated people caught COVID-19 at a higher rate.
While California has not reinstituted sweeping restrictions, the state and many local health departments have taken steps to tackle the Delta variant.
The FDA rejected booster shots for the general population, while recommending them for 'high-risk' individuals Monday.
Nearly 99% of employees are compliant. Novant Health required all workers and contractors to get the COVID vaccine or have an approved exemption by Sept. 15.
A doctor shares whether this TikTok constipation hack really works and what you can try for relief instead.
Andrew Burton/Getty ImagesAt Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ trial on Tuesday, an Arizona woman testified that she could have terminated her pregnancy because of a faulty blood test she received from the Silicon Valley startup’s finger-prick system.Brittany Gould, a medical assistant in Mesa, was the first patient to take the stand in Holmes’ wire fraud case in San Jose, California. Prosecutors say Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, her ex-boyfriend and Theranos’ former president, defrauded p
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Calhoun, PhD, ERYT (@yogaelixir) Look, squats may be great for your butt and legs and even your core, but not every day is a good day to grab your heavy weights and pump out multiple sets. When you want to work your butt without the squats, yoga instructor Nicole Calhoun, PhD, ERYT, has some solutions.
A study published this month found surgical masks especially effective at reducing symptomatic infections.
"He cried and just told me how regretful he was of not getting the shot, and he begged me to go get vaccinated," Robby Walker's wife Susan said of her husband's plea before going on a ventilator
Deaths are 20 per cent higher than normal in England and Wales, with experts warning that more than half are not related to Covid and may be due to waning immunity to other infectious diseases.
The reality is breakthrough cases are becoming more common.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new surgeon general for Florida on Tuesday, a Harvard-trained doctor who advocated for an approach to the coronavirus pandemic that emphasizes protecting individual rights over community-based precautions.
Virginia is split along rural-urban lines, leaving much of its populace unprotected despite the top-line stats, Prof Bryan Lewis told Insider.