WHO says contaminated cough and cold syrup sold in Cameroon

WHO logo seen near its headquarters in Geneva

(Reuters) -The World Health Organization on Wednesday flagged a batch of cough and cold syrup sold in Cameroon, containing as much as 28.6% of toxic contaminant diethylene glycol.

The packaging label on the syrup, sold under brand 'Naturcold', showed it was manufactured by a company called Fraken International (England), but the UK health regulator said no such company exists in the country, the WHO said.

"Enquires are still underway to determine the origin of the product," WHO said, adding that the product may have authorizations in other countries as well.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)