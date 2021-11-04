WHO says reserve COVID-19 boosters for immunocompromised

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Rome
GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization called on Thursday for vaccine makers to prioritise deliveries of COVID-19 jabs to the COVAX dose-sharing facility for poorer countries and said that no more doses should go to countries with more than 40% coverage.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said that boosters should not be administered except to people who are immunocompromised.

"We continue to call on manufacturers of vaccines that already have WHO Emergency Use Listing to prioritize COVAX, not shareholder profit," he said. The WHO listing of Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on Wednesday contributes to vaccine equity, he added.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)

