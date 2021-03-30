Data withheld from WHO team probing COVID-19 origins in China: Tedros

·2 min read

(Reuters) - Data was withheld from World Health Organization investigators who travelled to China to research the origins of the coronavirus epidemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

He made the comments to the agency's member states as a WHO-led team that spent four weeks in and around Wuhan, China, in January and February released its final report to the public.

China refused to give raw data on early COVID-19 cases to the WHO-led team, one of the team’s investigators has already said, potentially complicating efforts to understand how the global pandemic began.

"In my discussions with the team, they expressed the difficulties they encountered in accessing raw data," Tedros said. "I expect future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data sharing."

The conclusions that the virus origins remains incomplete likely means that tensions over how the pandemic started - and whether China has helped or hinder efforts to find out, as the United States has alleged - will continue.

Although the team concluded a leak from a Wuhan-area laboratory was the least likely hypothesis for the virus that causes COVID-19, Tedros said, the matter requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions back to China.

"I do not believe that this assessment was extensive enough," Tedros said. "Further data and studies will be needed to reach more robust conclusions."

The WHO team's leader, Peter Ben Embarek, told a separate virtual press briefing on Tuesday that it was "perfectly possible" COVID-19 cases were circulating in November or October 2019 around Wuhan, potentially leading to the disease spreading abroad earlier than documented so far.

He said the team felt political pressure, including from outside China, but that he never was pressed to remove anything from its final report.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, John Miller and Emma Farge; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Black Americans drops - poll

    The percentage of U.S. Black adults who say they have either received a vaccine shot for COVID-19 or want one as soon as possible rose to 55% in March from 41% in February, a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) showed. Overall, 61% American adults reported being vaccinated or intended to receive the shot, up from 55% in February, the March report said, adding that the biggest driver in the change was interest from Black adults. Black and Hispanic communities have been lagging behind white people in receiving vaccines, a report by KFF showed early this month.

  • Officer who arrested Ga. state Rep. Park Cannon says Jan. 6 was 'in the back of my mind'

    The officer said he believed that if he did not take action to stop Park from knocking on the governor's office door, other protesters would be "emboldened to commit similar acts."

  • Rick and Morty reveals season 5 premiere date, new trailer

    Adult Swim announced Rick and Morty season 5 will premiere this June.

  • Renesas says normal production at fire-hit chip plant to take 100-120 days

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics said on Tuesday it would take at least 100 days to get back to normal production at its fire-hit plant, even as the government urged some Taiwanese companies to help with alternative chip production. The company's chip factory in northeast Japan was hit by fire on March 19 due to a power surge in one of the machines, putting more pressure on the broader chips industry amid a global shortage of semiconductors that is hurting the production of cars, smartphones and home appliances. Renesas, which commands nearly a third of the global market share for microcontroller chips used in cars, said 23 machines were damaged in the fire and needed to be replaced or fixed, nearly double its initial estimate of 11.

  • World leaders call for international pandemic treaty

    More than 20 heads of government and global agencies on Tuesday called for an international treaty for pandemic preparedness that they say will protect future generations. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and leaders, including Boris Johnson of Britain, Mario Draghi of Italy and Paul Kagame of Rwanda, called for “a renewed collective commitment” to reinforce the world’s pandemic preparedness and response systems, that would be rooted in the U.N. health agency’s constitution. “We are convinced that it is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the authors wrote in a commentary that was published Tuesday.

  • Joe Biden urges states to pause Covid-19 reopenings as CDC warns of 'impending doom'

    US President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of "impending doom" on Monday, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Biden said 90 per cent of US adults would be eligible for vaccination by April 19, and 90 per cent of Americans would have a vaccination center within five miles (8 km) of their homes by then, as his team ramps up its drive to get vaccine shots in people's arms. But the administration issued a stark warning: cases are rising, hospitalisations are increasing, and deaths are multiplying from the disease that has already killed roughly 550,000 people in the United States. "I'm reiterating my call for every governor, mayor and local leader to maintain and reinstate the mask mandate," Mr Biden said. "We still are in a war with this deadly virus. And we're bolstering our defenses, but this war's far from won." Asked if states should pause re-opening efforts, Mr Biden said "yes." Some parts of the US have done away with mask mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions altogether, and Americans have gotten out to travel more as pandemic fatigue takes hold.

  • Sheep on ships: Suez jam spotlights livestock sea transport

    The blockage of the Suez Canal has cast a light on a very delicate kind of cargo: The millions of livestock shipped each year in conditions denounced by animal rights groups.

  • Increased use of vaccine passports could lead to scams, experts warn

    As states continue to open up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine and more services start to require proof of vaccination, experts are warning of a rise in fraudulent activity surrounding vaccine passports. Vaccine passports and certificates are being touted around the world as a way for various industries to start returning to normal while minimizing the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, scams surrounding coronavirus testing, fake protective equipment and fake COVID-19 vaccines have circulated on the internet.

  • A suspected Italian gangster was caught after police recognized him in his YouTube cooking videos

    Marc Feren Claude Biart, 53, disappeared in 2014 when a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to cocaine smuggling charges.

  • Why my heart breaks for what has become of my beloved Burma

    It was my golden wedding anniversary on Feb 2, when I switched on my television, expecting the usual dull, depressing news about coronavirus. But what flashed up on the screen instead was a series of terrifying images from my beautiful home country, Burma (now known by some – though not by me – as Myanmar). I watched with horror as the military drove trucks through Yangon, the capital city and my old home, ending a decade-long experiment in democracy under the leadership of my old schoolmate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was deposed and placed under house arrest for the second time in her life, for the spurious accusation of illegally importing walkie-talkies. Standing in my living room in Oxford, more than 5,000 miles away, I became overwhelmed with memories. I thought of my warm childhood, sitting beneath the fruit trees in my grandmother’s garden; and of our family’s hurried and torturous escape. I tried to keep calm, but couldn’t stop the tears. In the two months since the coup, the south-east Asian country has been plunged once again into violence. Day after day, young protesters line the streets – acts of defiance usually met with brutal retribution from army leaders. On Saturday, the bloodiest day since the coup, the military killed more than 100 at pro-democracy protests across the country, prompting international outrage. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, described the violence as a “new low”. Those scenes of violence have now come to encapsulate Burma, in the Western consciousness at least. But they couldn’t be more different to my own cocooned childhood. Born in 1949, I was raised during Burma’s “golden era”, part of the first cohort of children with no memory of British rule, although I still learnt English at the English Methodist School, the first choice for the children of the Burmese elite. There, I studied the kings and queens of Great Britain, and read Burmese Days, George Orwell’s unflattering account of life as a colonial soldier in the waning days of the Empire. I was at school with Suu Kyi; I remember her signing up to be a school prefect, telling younger pupils to get into line.

  • U.S. Consumer Confidence Surges to One-Year High on Job Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer confidence rose in March to a one-year high as Americans grew more upbeat about the economy and labor market, a sign that household spending may pick up more broadly in the coming months.The Conference Board’s index increased to 109.7 from a revised 90.4 reading in February, according to a report Tuesday. That was the sharpest one-month gain in nearly 18 years and exceeded the most optimistic forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Households’ outlooks brightened as millions received Covid-19 vaccinations and restrictions on businesses were lifted more broadly. A fresh round of fiscal stimulus also likely helped boost sentiment and is projected to bolster economic activity and the job market in coming months.The group’s gauge of expectations rose to 109.6, the highest since July 2019, while a measure of sentiment about current conditions rose to a one-year high of 110. The 18.7-point gain from February in the measure of outlook was the largest since May 2009.“Consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their short-term outlook improved significantly, an indication that economic growth is likely to strengthen further in the coming months,” Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, said in a statement. “Consumers’ renewed optimism boosted their purchasing intentions for homes, autos and several big-ticket items.”A record share of respondents said they plan to purchase a home in the coming months. A measure of consumers’ plans to buy cars and major appliances also rose. A separate report Tuesday showed U.S. home prices surged to the highest since February 2006.Consumers are more upbeat about the labor market as a greater share of respondents said jobs were “currently plentiful,” and the fewest in a year said positions were hard to get. They were also more upbeat about prospects for employment, with 36.1% expecting greater job availability in the next six months. The government’s March jobs report on Friday is forecast to show the biggest increase in payrolls since October. (Updates with chart, more details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Italy's Draghi and wife receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his wife Maria Serenella Cappello received their first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday as Italy looks to ramp up its vaccination campaign. Italy was one of a number of European countries that earlier this month paused usage of the AstraZeneca shots following reports of about 30 cases of rare brain blood clots in people who had recently had a jab.

  • Biden calls for mask mandates, CDC director fears 'impending doom' from COVID surge

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in an emotional plea Monday, said she feels a sense of "impeding doom" about another surge in COVID-19 cases as infections increased 10% and President Joe Biden called for a return of mask mandates. "I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom," Walensky said at a White House briefing. Walensky has repeatedly warned that the country would face another, avoidable surge in COVID-19 cases if Americans didn't keep wearing masks, avoid travel, and continue social distancing until more of the population is vaccinated.

  • Kemp hits back at the left threatening to boycott Georgia

    Georgia governor explains new voting law creating controversy among Democrats on 'Fox News Primetime'

  • COVID curbs having less impact at keeping Parisians at home: data

    The French government's anti-COVID-19 measures are having half the impact in encouraging Parisians to stay at home as the restrictions in France's first lockdown, data shows, underscoring why epidemiologists say the curbs are too weak to stop a third wave of infection over-running hospitals. The data reflects the tough reality confronting President Emmanuel Macron, who, according to one source close to the government, will have to decide on Wednesday whether to resort once again to a draconian lockdown that risks upending economic activity. "We have to limit the spread of the virus and we won't do that with these half-measures," said Gilles Pialoux, head of infectious diseases at the Tenon hospital in Paris.

  • Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

    Logano held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin on a late-race restart sprint to win the first dirt track Cup race in more than a half century.

  • Van Jones Predicts What Will Happen If Derek Chauvin Isn’t Convicted

    "It will be perceived as open season, telling police officers from coast to coast you can literally get away with murder in broad daylight," Jones commented on CNN.

  • Fauci says that Trump's call to 'liberate' Virginia and Michigan during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic was 'like a punch to the chest'

    In a CNN special report, Dr. Fauci said he was taken aback by the former president calling for states to reopen beginning in mid-April last year.

  • Asian woman, 65, knocked down, repeatedly kicked as witnesses appear to watch

    The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating Monday's attack outside a luxury apartment building.

  • Raised fists, kneeling during anthem OK at US Olympic trials

    The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee will not sanction athletes for raising their fists or kneeling during the national anthem at Olympic trials, previewing a contentious policy it expects to stick to when many of those same athletes head to Tokyo this summer. The USOPC released a nine-page document Tuesday to offer guidance about the sort of “racial and social demonstrations” that will and won't be allowed by the hundreds who will compete in coming months for spots on the U.S. team. Many U.S. athletes have spearheaded the call for more freedom in using their platform at the Olympics to advance social justice causes.