WHO Says Don't Blame Monkeys For Monkeypox Spread After Attacks On Animals

WHO Says Don't Blame Monkeys For Monkeypox Spread After Attacks On Animals
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marita Vlachou
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

A World Health Organization official spoke up for monkeys following a string of attacks against primates in Brazil, saying they’re not responsible for the growing monkeypox outbreak.

Margaret Harris, a WHO spokesperson, told a United Nations news conference in Geneva on Tuesday that the monkeypox virus has been found in many animals and is more common in rodents than monkeys. Harris explained the only reason the virus was named monkeypox was it was first identified in a group of monkeys in Denmark.

“What people need to know very clearly is the transmission we are seeing is happening between humans to humans. It’s close contact transmission,” Harris said.

She continued: “The concern should be about where it’s transmitting in the human population and what humans can do to protect themselves from getting it and transmitting it. They should certainly not be attacking any animals.”

Ten monkeys have been reportedly poisoned in less than a week in Sao Paulo in Brazil, according to local outlet G1, and more cities have reported similar attacks. Seven of those monkeys died, The Washington Post said.

The WHO is looking at changing the name of the virus to disassociate monkeys from the current outbreak. Harris said discussions on the name are “ongoing” and an announcement would be coming “pretty soon.” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director general, said in June that the organization is considering renaming the virus.

Last week, the Biden administration declared a public health emergency over the outbreak following a similar announcement by the WHO last month due to rising cases and concerns about access to treatment.

Bavarian Nordic, the manufacturer of the JYNNEOS vaccine, on Tuesday expressed reservations about the Biden administration’s strategy to split vaccine doses to make it available to more people as the country struggles with limited supply, according to the Post.

The U.S. had recorded over 10,300 cases as of Wednesday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Judo’ Gene LeBell dead at 89; Ronda Rousey and MMA community react

    Influential combat sport icon "Judo" Gene LeBell has died at 89.

  • Limit crypto expansion in developing countries, urges U.N. agency

    The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has urged limits on cryptocurrencies across developing nations, in a series of policy briefs released on Wednesday. See related article: IMF says crypto crash hasn’t quite harmed broader financial system Fast facts The UNCTAD, part of the UN Secretariat, said cryptocurrencies could curb the effectiveness of […]

  • Bolton Was Target of Murder Plot in US Iranian Guard Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Former national security advisor John Bolton was the target of an Iranian murder-for-hire plot, according to charges filed by the US against a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is S

  • House explodes in Evansville, Indiana, leaving 3 dead and nearby homes 'uninhabitable'

    The explosion in Evansville, Indiana, appears to have completely destroyed the home where it occurred and littered a residential street with shrapnel.

  • Indonesia includes Bali as priority zone for foot and mouth vaccination

    Indonesia will include the popular tourist destination of Bali as one of its priority zones for a vaccination programme against foot and mouth disease (FMD) to prevent its further spread, a government official said on Thursday. Indonesia is aiming to get a FMD outbreak under control by the end of the year while cattle-producing countries such as Australia and New Zealand have raised their guard against the disease after infections were found in Bali. "Bali is being prioritised for vaccination because of the high human traffic, both domestic and international, that could be a factor spreading the disease," Wiku Adisasmito, spokesperson for the government task force handling the outbreak, told a briefing.

  • Justice Department expected to file antitrust lawsuit against Google as soon as September: report

    The suit is expected to come after Justice Department officials rejected concessions offered by Google, according to a Bloomberg News report that cited people familiar with the matter.

  • Breyer, Gorsuch join to promote education about Constitution

    Recently retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has become the honorary co-chairman of a nonpartisan group devoted to education about the Constitution, joining Justice Neil Gorsuch at a time of intense political polarization and rising skepticism about the court's independence. The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia said Thursday that Breyer and Gorsuch, who has served since 2019, will be spokesmen for civics education and civility in politics.

  • What is microdosing? Canadian singer Lights says it gives her a 'sense of peace'

    "Can't wait for this all to be normalized in mental health."

  • Russian surveillance aircraft entered Alaska defense zone, NORAD says

    Russian surveillance aircraft flew into the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone twice in the past two days, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) revealed late Tuesday. The Alaskan NORAD “detected, tracked and identified Russian surveillance aircraft entering and operating within” the zone off the state’s cost, the command said in a statement on Twitter. “The…

  • Big Mac is coming back: McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine

    McDonald's will start reopening some of its restaurants in Ukraine in the coming months, a symbol of the war-torn country's return to some sense of normalcy and a show of support after the American fast-food chain pulled out of Russia. The burger giant closed its Ukrainian restaurants after Russia's invasion nearly six months ago but has continued to pay more than 10,000 McDonald's employees in the country. McDonald's said Thursday that it will begin gradually reopening some restaurants in the capital, Kyiv, and western Ukraine, where other companies are doing business away from the fighting.

  • 'Total disintegration' of the FBI, civil war: Trump World and far-right explode over Mar-A-Lago raid

    Far-right influencers harshly criticized the FBI raid on Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence. Some fringe forum users suggested there would be civil war.

  • Kenya Election 2022: Why the count is taking so long

    The electoral commission tells people not to panic as media houses broadcast different tallies.

  • Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like

    The theme park giant has been trying to make changes and that has caused some issues for its guests.

  • John Stamos rocks out with Lori Loughlin on stage to Beach Boys' 'Kokomo'

    Full House alum Lori Loughlin may no longer have social media, but fans of the popular ‘90s sitcom recently spotted her on Instagram hanging with John Stamos.

  • Beluga whale that captured worldwide attention in France is euthanized after desperate rescue attempt

    A Beluga whale that was more than 800 pounds underweight and stuck in France's Seine River was euthanized after a last-ditch rescue attempt.

  • Studies show monkeypox transmitted three ways. Experts rate risk levels as high, medium, lower

    As the virus known as monkeypox continues to spread across the nation, experts are advising Americans how to stay safe. […] The post Studies show monkeypox transmitted three ways. Experts rate risk levels as high, medium, lower appeared first on TheGrio.

  • New Potentially Fatal Langya Virus Identified in China—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Langya virus, or Langya henipavirus, has been identified in China—the potentially deadly virus spreads from animals to humans. Here, find symptoms and treatments.

  • Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak In California's Wine County

    Health officials are investigating a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the northern California county of Napa. The Legionella bacteria was detected in the cooling tower of the Embassy Suites Napa Valley in the city. According to California health officials, at least one person died and 11 others are sick.

  • When Will COVID End? Experts Share Predictions And Safety Tips

    At this point, it's clear that COVID-19 is probably here to stay. But how will the pandemic change and how long will it take to get to the endemic phase? Experts discuss their predictions.

  • Why the WHO is renaming monkeypox

    The World Health Organization (WHO) is renaming monkeypox amid concerns that the name may be considered racist and might not accurately describe the origin of the virus. WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in mid-June that the organization would be renaming monkeypox. “WHO is also working with partners and experts from around the world…