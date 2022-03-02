WHO says first medical aid for Ukraine to arrive in Poland Thursday

(Reuters) - A first shipment of medical aid for Ukraine will arrive in Poland on Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Six tons of trauma care and emergency surgery supplies will be delivered to meet the needs of 1,000 patients, and other health supplies to meet the needs of 150,000 people, WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing in Geneva on Wednesday.

He also stressed need for a humanitarian corridor to ensure the supplies reached the people most in need.

