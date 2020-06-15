WHO says the 'hypothesis' behind China's new outbreak needs further testing

Several districts of the Chinese capital put up security checkpoints, closed schools and ordered people to be tested for the coronavirus on Monday after an unexpected rise in cases linked to the biggest wholesale food market in Asia.

State-run newspapers reported that the virus was discovered on chopping boards used for imported salmon at Beijing's Xinfadi market amid worries about a second wave of the pandemic in China.

Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies program, said in a briefing that he would be "reticent" to say that packaging needs to be tested as a result of the new infections.

His comments echoed those of experts earlier on Monday, who said the fish itself was unlikely to carry the disease and any link to salmon may have been the result of cross-contamination.

Ryan said the U.N. agency was closely tracking the outbreak, which is worrying given its appearance in a major city like Beijing, and is in close contact with Chinese authorities as they seek to control it.