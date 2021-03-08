WHO says influenza-like illness post COVID-19 vaccinations expected side effect

(Reuters) - The World Health Organisation said on Monday a subcommittee has concluded that the benefit-risk balance of the COVID-19 vaccines remains favourable after reviewing reports of influenza-like illness in healthcare workers who got vaccinated.

The Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety concluded that the symptoms of an influenza-like illness may be expected as immune responses following vaccinations in general and the reports of COVID-19 vaccines are consistent with the expected side-effects of vaccines, the WHO said.

