IS says leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle

FILE - A fighter from the Christian Syriac militia that battles the Islamic State group under the banner of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, burns an IS flag on the front line on the western side of Raqqa, northeast Syria, July 17, 2017. The leader of the Islamic State group, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed in a battle recently, the group’s spokesman said in audio released Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, without giving further details. No one claimed responsibility for the killing. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
7
BASSEM MROUE
·3 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed in battle recently, the group’s spokesman said in audio released Wednesday. He gave no further details.

Al-Qurayshi is the second IS leader to be killed this year at a time when the extremist group has been trying to rise again with its sleeper cells carrying out deadly attacks in Iraq and Syria. Its affiliate in Afghanistan also claimed attacks that killed dozens in recent months.

Little had been known about al-Qurayshi, who took over the group’s leadership following the death of his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, in a U.S. raid in February in northwest Syria.

None of the al-Qurayshis are believed to be related. Al-Qurayshi is not their real name but comes from Quraish, the name of the tribe that Islam’s Prophet Muhammad belonged to. IS claims its leaders hail from this tribe and “al-Qurayshi” serves as part of an IS leader’s nom de guerre.

The death marked a blow to the group that was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria two years later. The announcement by IS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer came at a time when IS has been trying to carry out deadly attacks in parts of Syria and Iraq the extremists once declared a caliphate.

“He died fighting the enemies of God killing some of them before being killed like a man on the battlefield," al-Muhajer said.

Al-Muhajer said that Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi was named as the group’s new leader.

“He is one of the veteran warriors and one of the loyal sons of the Islamic State,” al-Muhajer said. Little is also known about Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi.

Asked in Washington about al-Qurayshi's death, the spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council, John Kirby, said: "We certainly welcome the news of the death of another ISIS leader. I don’t have any additional operational details to provide at this time.”

Al-Qurayshi is the third leader to be killed since founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was hunted down by the Americans in a raid in northwest in October 2019.

No one claimed responsibility for the killing.

On Wednesday, a bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan killing at least 10 students, a Taliban official said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Afghan affiliate of IS has been waging a campaign of violence that escalated since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

Earlier this month, IS militants attacked an Iraqi army position in the northwestern governorate of Kirkuk killing four soldiers.

The Islamic State group broke away from al-Qaida about a decade ago and ended up controlling large parts of northern and eastern Syria as well as northern and western Iraq. In 2014, the extremists declared their so-called caliphate attracting supporters from around the world.

In the following years, they claimed attacks throughout the world that killed and wounded hundreds of people before coming under attack from different sides. The group used social media to show the world its brutality, releasing videos of people being beheaded, drowned alive in pools while locked in metal cages or set on fire after being doused with gasoline.

In March 2019, U.S.-backed Syrian fighters captured the last sliver of land the extremists once held in Syria’s eastern province of Deir el-Zour that borders Iraq. Since then, IS fighters have been carrying out sporadic attacks.

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken labels Russian attacks on Ukraine energy infrastructure ‘barbaric’

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken called recent barrages of Russian missile strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure “barbaric” on Wednesday, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to “freeze and starve Ukrainians.” Ukraine says Russia has stepped up its attacks against energy infrastructure targets in recent weeks, leading to rolling blackouts across the country and leaving…

  • Israeli army unit linked to American's death exits West Bank

    The Israeli military said Wednesday it is temporarily removing a unit of ultra-Orthodox soldiers out of the occupied West Bank after a 78-year-old Palestinian-American man died following an arrest by its soldiers early this year. The army said the “Netzah Yehuda” Battalion will be moved to the Golan Heights, along Israel’s northern front with Syria, by the end of the year. The announcement made no mention of the death of Omar Assad, who died after being detained, handcuffed and blindfolded by Israeli soldiers.

  • Afghan soldier sought asylum in U.S. and was arrested at Texas border

    After risking his life to fight alongside U.S. troops and a harrowing journey to escape the Taliban only to be arrested at the Texas border.

  • Embassies in Turkey warned against security threats, sources say

    At least two Western embassies have been warned against fresh security threats in the Turkish capital Ankara and Serbia warned its citizens against travelling to the country, two weeks after a bomb exploded in the heart of Istanbul. Six people were killed in the attack on a busy pedestrian avenue, which Turkish authorities blamed on Kurdish militants. The PKK and YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied involvement.

  • U.S.'s Blinken says Putin's attacks on Ukraine energy grid will not divide Kyiv's allies

    BUCHAREST (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Vladimir Putin had focused his "fire and ire" on Ukraine's civilian population and warned that Russia's recent strategy of targeting vital infrastructure would fail to divide Ukraine's supporters. Blinken accused Putin of trying to divide the Western coalition and to force it to abandon Ukraine by freezing and starving Ukrainians and driving up energy costs not across Europe but around the world.

  • Mention of 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed during war removed from address of Head of European Commission

    The statement that Ukraine has allegedly lost an estimated 100,000 military and 20,000 civilians in the war against Russia has been removed from the address of the head of the European Commission. Source: European Pravda On 30 November, Ursula von der Leyen, the Head of the European Commission, dedicated her address to the plan of confiscation of frozen Russian assets and the creation of a special tribunal to punish Russia for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

  • Kniazhytskyi supports Kyslytsya's proposal to rename Russia ‘Moskovia’ in Ukrainian language

    MP Mykola Kniazhytskyi in an interview with NV Radio has commented on a proposal by Ukraine’s Permanent Representative of Ukraine to UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, to officially return to Russia its historical name Moskovia.

  • Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate explains why Russias mass missile strikes come to halt

    Defence Intelligence believes that the Russian Federation is getting ready for the next large-scale missile attack, accumulating rockets, exploring new targets and gathering intelligence. Source: Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate official, Vadym Skibitskyi, on live broadcast.

  • Ukraine's Odesa votes to remove Catherine the Great statue

    The city council in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa has voted to remove and relocate a monument to Empress Catherine the Great of Russia that had recently been daubed with red paint at least twice. The statue to the city's founder, which towers over a central square, has been vandalised repeatedly since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine that has prompted many Ukrainians to reject their country's historical ties to Moscow. The city council announced the decision to remove the statue on its website on Wednesday.

  • Starlink nearly doubles satellite internet terminal prices in Ukraine

    Starlink satellite internet service costs nearly twice as much in Ukraine as the country's cell networks buckle under the Russian invasion.

  • Unrest in Iran follows soccer fans to World Cup in Doha

    Many Iranian fans at the stadium expressed concerns that pro-regime supporters and plainclothes Iranian agents were filling the crowds, filming and identifying protesters.

  • Analysis: Republicans cry weakness, others see sense in Biden's China protest response

    The administration of President Joe Biden has drawn Republican fire for its cautious response to nationwide protests in China against COVID-19 lockdowns, with some lawmakers accusing it of failing to seize a historic moment. On Monday, the White House said it backed the right of people to peacefully protest in China but stopped short of criticizing Beijing as protesters in multiple Chinese cities demonstrated against heavy COVID-19 measures. The demonstrations came as the number of COVID cases in China hit record daily highs and large parts of several cities faced new lockdowns.

  • Ukraine news – live: Putin will fail in attempts to break civilian spirit, US predicts

    Russia may have turned the lights out but Ukrainians will stay strong, says Washington’s Blinken

  • US-Iran match mirrored a regional rivalry for many Arab fans

    The U.S. team’s victory over Iran at the World Cup on Tuesday was closely watched across the Middle East, where the two nations have been engaged in a cold war for over four decades and where many blame one or both for the region’s woes. Critics of Iran say it has fomented war and unrest across the Arab world by supporting powerful armed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and the Palestinian territories. The divide is especially intense in Lebanon and Iraq, where heavily armed Iran-backed political factions vie for political influence with opponents more oriented toward the West.

  • US Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi Miyamura dies at 97

    Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura, the son of Japanese immigrants who was awarded the U.S. Medal of Honor for holding off an attack to allow an American squad to withdraw during the Korean War, has died. The Congressional Medal of Honor Society announced that Miyamura died Tuesday at his home in Phoenix. Born in Gallup, New Mexico, Miyamura's parents operated a 24-hour diner near the Navajo Nation where the family interacted with the diverse population of miners and travelers who passed along Route 66.

  • Latest Test of Gigantic Starship Booster Takes SpaceX Closer to Launch

    Yesterday, SpaceX performed a static fire test of a prototype booster in which 11 of its 33 Raptor engines were briefly engaged. The private company could very well be on target to launch the fully stacked Starship system next month.

  • Kosher Wine Deserves a Better Reputation

    Think they’re all sweet and syrupy? Think again

  • Police seen outside Ukraine's Madrid embassy

    STORY: The letter, which arrived by ordinary mail and was not scanned, caused "a very small wound on the ring finger of the right hand" of the employee after he opened it in the garden of the embassy, Spanish government official Mercedes Gonzalez told broadcaster Telemadrid. He went to hospital under his own steam for treatment.It was addressed to Ambassador Serhii Pohoreltsev, she said. In the wake of the incident, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ordered all Kyiv's embassies abroad to "urgently" strengthen security, a ministry spokesperson said.Kuleba said the perpetrators "will not succeed in intimidating Ukrainian diplomats or stopping their daily work on strengthening Ukraine and countering Russian aggression."Detectives were probing the incident, aided by forensic and intelligence investigators, Spanish police said. Spain's High Court will lead the investigation.

  • Win or Lose, Some Iranians Are Torn Over Supporting Their World Cup Team

    A showdown with the U.S. on Tuesday and ongoing protests in Iran are stirring up mixed feelings.

  • Man arrested after posting threatening messages about several metro Atlanta gay bars, police say

    One of the posts said, “don’t give me something to shoot about.”