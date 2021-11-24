WHO says vaccines reduce Covid-19 transmission by 40%

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that Covid vaccines reduce transmission of the dominant Delta variant by about 40 percent.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories