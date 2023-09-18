SB 486 on the Governer's desk
Bill regarding equal high school playing fields finally on Governor Newsom's.
Bill regarding equal high school playing fields finally on Governor Newsom's.
In a blow to the autonomous trucking industry, the California Senate passed a bill Monday that requires a trained human safety operator to be present any time a self-driving, heavy-duty vehicle operates on public roads in the state. AB 316, which passed the Senate floor with 36 votes in favor and two against, still needs to be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom before it becomes law. Newsom has a reputation for being friendly to the tech industry, and is expected to veto AB 316.
As much as Jones falls into a fandom trap when his teams show early promise, this one already has a different feel two games into the season.
Belichick was extra grumpy Sunday night.
The Patriots got a huge play on special teams against the Dolphins.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon sifts through the noise of Week 2's NFL action.
This is a tough way to go out.
Hutchinson appeared to beat his blocker only to get grabbed from behind while pursuing Smith.
Kyle Shanahan didn't want to settle for a field goal before the first half expired.
Follow all the late game action right here with Yahoo Sports.
It's still early, and the Bengals still may rebound to go on a deep playoff run like last season. But this year's version has had some alarming struggles, including in Sunday's home loss to the Ravens.
Jackson drew a $14,819 fine for a hit that concussed Jakobi Meyers last week.
She made them part of favorite de-stressing activities — and we're here for it.
Davante Adams caught his first touchdown of the 2023 season earlier in the contest.
Disrupt 2023 in San Francisco, of course. A history-making moment occurred Thursday night when the United Auto Workers decided to strike against all three big U.S. automakers — GM, Ford and North America's Stellantis (known as Chrysler) — after both sides failed to reach a deal. GM said it expects to idle its Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas because of a shortage of stampings made at the Missouri factory where workers are striking.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving the contest.
Stock up on festive home goods, electronics and a cornucopia of stellar markdowns.
A 2005 BMW 325i sedan, last model year for the E46 3 Series in the United States, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
The victory also ends Red Bull's win streak at 15.
At one point during the Bears' loss to Green Bay, Chase Claypool was lightly pushed by a Packers player and fell to the ground like a cartoon.