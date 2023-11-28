SB I-71 in Oldham County closed following multi-car crash

All lanes of Interstate 71 southbound in Oldham County closed just after 8 a.m. Tuesday due to a "multi-vehicle crash," officials said.

The collision occurred past the Exit 14 ramp in Crestwood, according to Oldham County Emergency Management. There are no reports of any injuries.

According to TRIMARC, the roadway will be closed for at least an hour. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: SB I-71 in Oldham County closed due to multi-car crash