UPDATE: Woman identified as victim of deadly hit-and-run crash in Moraine; police investigating

A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle on I-75 in Moraine early Friday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 12:15 a.m. on I-75 southbound just North of Dryden Road, according to Sgt. Andrew Parish with the Moraine Police Department.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Emily Ryan of Franklin.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the vehicle Ryan was driving became disabled in the right lane of travel, Parish said.

According to Parish, Ryan had apparently gotten out of the vehicle when she was hit by a “full-size white pickup truck” that was heading South on the interstate.

The truck continued South and exited the interstate onto Dryden Road.

Ryan was pronounced deceased on the scene.

“Witness accounts and area surveillance footage have helped to identify the suspect vehicle as a newer, white, full-size pickup truck with amber cab lights on the roof and obvious damage to the front passenger side and headlight assembly,” Parish said.

The truck was last seen traveling North on Dryden Road from the interstate.

Moraine police are asking anyone who has information about the crash or the suspect vehicle to contact the police department.



