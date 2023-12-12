SBA awards Needs Grant for new Mullens school

Dec. 11—Wyoming County Schools was awarded nearly $16 million in "Needs" funding from the West Virginia School Building Authority Monday for the construction of the new Mullens Elementary and Middle School.

The $15,711,654 SBA Needs Grant will be combined with $8,753,193 from the $20.1 million facilities bond sale approved by county voters in November 2022.

The new $24,464,847 school will consolidate Mullens Elementary, constructed in 1951 as Conley High School, and Mullens Middle, constructed in 1923 — 100 years ago, into the new Mullens Elementary and Middle School for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, according to the county's SBA proposal.

Officials are hopeful they can break ground on the new school facility in the fall of 2024 with students attending classes there for the first time when the school year begins in 2026 — if everything goes as planned.

"Wyoming County Schools was the third highest funded county in the state," noted Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent.

Berkeley was awarded $8,333,333 each year for three years and Wood County was also approved for a multi-year commitment of $9,309,647 annually.

Last year, the West Virginia School Building Authority halted Needs Grant awards as a result of soaring construction material costs and inflation.

The SBA heard proposals from 27 counties in November. On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice, as SBA chairman, announced an allocation of $111,687,534 to 19 counties for Fiscal Year 2024. Six awards were approved for new school projects across the state and 13 grants were awarded to renovate existing facilities.

The largest annual award by the SBA since 2011, the funding approved Monday will be used to construct 10 new schools and perform major renovations on 13 existing schools across the state.

"I am truly proud to vote for this historic investment in our schools, because it represents our unwavering commitment to providing West Virginia students with the best possible learning environment," the governor said.

"This funding doubles down on our belief that every student deserves access to a high-quality education. These new and upgraded facilities will ensure our students have the resources and technology needed to succeed in the classroom and beyond," Justice said.

"It's a great day for the children of Wyoming County," Cline emphasized.

In addition to the new Mullens school, several major construction projects are planned across the county with funding from the facilities bond sale, including a multi-purpose facility for the Career and Technical Center, in addition to safety enhancements and other improvements at schools across the county.

All the projects are shovel-ready, with the exception of the new artificial turf football fields at both Westside and Wyoming County East high schools which have already been completed and are being used by students.

Total cost for all the proposed projects is nearly $34 million.

The bulk of the funding will come from the $20.1 million facilities bond sale.

As part of the ongoing process, the facilities bonds still have to be sold. If all goes as planned, that will happen in the spring, according to officials.

The new school will be built on the site of the Mullens athletic field.

"We own more property there than we originally thought," Cline said in a previous interview, noting it is the most logical site.

Cline said schools officials explored several other sites, including the old Itmann company store location.

All the other sites would have to be purchased, while the school system owns the athletic field property, Cline noted.

"Every dollar that goes into purchasing property is a dollar that can't go into building the new school," she emphasized.

"And no one offered to donate land for the school site," she added.

The athletic field parcel will require little site preparation, it's out of the flood plain, already has public utilities, and is located in the heart of Mullens, she noted.

Cline said no one has used the field for any purpose for at least three years.

To keep the projects moving forward, schools officials meet every Thursday with the architects, finance and legal teams.

The $6 million multi-purpose facility at the Career and Technical Center can be used for various school functions once completed, Cline explained, including the county's annual science, reading, and social studies fairs that can disrupt the school day at the schools where they are currently held.

The architects have done an excellent job of exploring various ways to improve safety at the schools, Cline noted.

The security vestibules, or man-traps, are a high priority item for the schools that don't already have them, she emphasized.

Man-traps are small, enclosed vestibules, with two sets of interlocking doors that can prevent intruders from entering the main building. In most cases, one door cannot be opened without the other being shut or locked.

Permanent improvement funds were used to construct the man-traps at visitor entrances in several schools.

One school still in need of a man-trap is Oceana Middle, where the office is located on the second floor. The visitor entrance will be moved to the park-side of the building, Cline explained.

Parents will still drop-off and pick-up their children in the front just as they always have, she said; but, once the man-trap is complete, those coming to the school during the day will have to enter at the rear of the building, coming in from the Gilliland Park side.

"There's plenty of parking there," she said. "The office will be moved into what used to be the library."

Additionally, the new entrance will be more handicap-accessible.

A few of the schools will require "bump-outs" to construct the man-traps at the main entrances.

The facilities bond order will also include the following projects:

—Auxiliary gym at Westside High, cost estimate is $6.7 million.

—Security vestibule that includes security window and package transfer, electrical system upgrades, and new gym floor at Pineville Middle, cost estimate is $675,000.

—Security vestibule that includes security window and package transfer, Americans With Disabilities Act upgrades that include a new elevator, and a walking track for school and community use at Oceana Middle, cost estimate is $300,000.

—New playground equipment and walking track for school and community use for Road Branch Elementary and Middle, cost estimate is $100,000.

—New roof at Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle, cost estimate is $775,000.

—Security vestibule that includes security window and package transfer, replacement of the wastewater treatment plant, and walking track for school and community use at Baileysville Elementary and Middle, cost estimate is $315,000.

—Electrical system upgrades at Berlin McKinney Elementary, cost estimate is $250,000.

Facilities bonds are earmarked for constructing or improving facilities only, much different from the excess levy — known locally as the "free textbook levy" — which funds services to children, such as textbooks and consumable workbooks, extra personnel not funded in the state school aid formula, field trips, school nurses, among numerous other items.

Wyoming County's last facilities bond was approved by voters in 1998 to build Westside High School.

Added to the regular tax levy residents pay on personal property, the excess levy has been approved by county voters every five years since 1927 and the next levy will come before voters during the primary election in 2024.

"Wyoming County Schools is very grateful to the citizens of our county for the continuing support of the children," Cline emphasized. "Our citizens show that children matter. Thank you."