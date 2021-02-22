SBA Communications: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $280.1 million, or $2.49 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.44 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $105.8 million, or 94 cents per share.

The communications tower operator, based in Boca Raton, Florida, posted revenue of $535.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $529.8 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $1.07 billion. Revenue was reported as $2.08 billion.

SBA Communications expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $10 to $10.41 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion.

The company's shares have declined 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $259.70, a decrease of 11% in the last 12 months.

