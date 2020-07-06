SBA Holds a Virtual Workshop July 16 on Applying for Women's Business Center Grants

Funding Available to Help Train Mississippi's Women Entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration will hold a virtual roundtable session on Thursday, July 16, to train organizations in Mississippi on best practices regarding the Women's Business Center (WBC) grant application process.

The date and link to RSVP for the roundtable are as follows:

Thursday, July 16, 10 a.m. – noon CST

To register, RSVP to the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-business-center-applicant-roundtable-tickets-112021994802

The roundtable will explain how to apply for SBA Women's Business Center grants and get the funding needed to reach more women business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Organizations interested in learning more should contact SBA Mississippi District Director Janita.Stewart@sba.gov (601) 672-4436 or Mississippi District Office Public Information Officer Bridget Johnson-Fells bridget.johnson@sba.gov (228) 863-4449.

The SBA's WBC program is a national network of more than 100 locations that offer one-on-one counseling and training to women seeking to start businesses, grow their markets, or expand through federal contracting opportunities or international trade.

Eligible applicants for the WBC grant must be private, nonprofit organizations with 501(c) tax-exempt status from the U.S. Treasury/Internal Revenue Service in Mississippi. This may include universities, foundations, chambers of commerce, or economic development institutions. The SBA recognizes the importance of Minority Serving Institutions (e.g. Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions from the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander Institutions) and encourages their participation in the roundtable.

In addition, religious organizations are encouraged to apply. Generally, such organizations are not required to alter their religious character to participate in a government program, nor to cease engaging in explicitly religious activities outside the program, nor effectively to relinquish their federal statutory protections for religious hiring decisions. Likewise, other organizations meeting the WBC program eligibility criteria and serving socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs are also encouraged to apply.

As part of the grant application process, interested applicants must register and receive a certificate from www.sam.gov . The SAM.gov certification process for the SBA's Women's Business Centers can take up to 45 days. It is recommended that organizations begin the registration process immediately.

Questions about the WBC funding opportunity can be directed to the SBA's Office of Women's Business Ownership (OWBO) at owbo@sba.gov .

