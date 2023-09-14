SBA opens up shop at Valdosta Chamber of Commerce for small business relief
The Small Business Administration is at the Valdosta Chamber of Commerce helping displaced businesses get back on their feet.
Over the years, social media has moved further and further away from its original value proposition of being a network where you could keep up with close friends and family in a private space. A new social network, Favs, emerging from stealth next January, wants to bring social networking back to its roots by building an app that helps people maintain strong and meaningful connections with one another. How exactly it plans to do so is part of Favs yet-to-be-revealed secret sauce, but remarkably, Favs plans to offer an app without a status update box, a news feed, or an inbox.
After a couple years of dabbling in angel investments, crypto advisory firm Reverie is now bringing a bigger checkbook to bear. The firm is launching a flagship $20 million fund to invest in pre-seed and seed-stage crypto companies, its co-founder Larry Sukernik exclusively told TechCrunch. The fund, anchored by two U.S.-based institutional investors that Sukernik declined to name, follows two years of relatively smaller investments in about 40 companies, including decentralized exchange Osmosis, blockchain scaling-focused Sovereign Labs and Solana-focused crypto marketplace Orca.
From Tableau and Looker, to PowerBI and beyond, there is no shortage of business intelligence (BI) tools designed to help companies unlock insights from their vast swathes of data. Indeed, while many BI tools share key characteristics, they often vary in terms of who they're targeting: some offer more code-based workflows for data ingestion such as Google's Looker, others offer a drag-and-drop based interface which are aimed at less technical data analysts, and others offer a mix of both. Evidence, for its part, approaches things very much from a code-based standpoint, enabling teams to build data products using SQL and markdown.
The Tesla CEO said following a summit of tech titans that he thought a new AI agency could be created in the vein of the FAA or the SEC "to insure companies take actions that are safe and in the interests of the general public."
Tesla is planning to nearly double its component sourcing from India to up to $1.9 billion this year, the nation’s trade minister has said, underscoring the growth of electric-vehicle component manufacturing in the country. Tesla bought $1 billion of automobile components from India in 2022, and it is targeting to take it to $1.7-$1.9 billion this year, India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal said at an auto event in New Delhi on Wednesday.