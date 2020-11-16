SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees to Host Virtual Public Meetings Dec. 2 and 3

Washington, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration's Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development (IATF) and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) will hold virtual public meetings on Dec. 2 and 3, respectively, via Microsoft Teams.

"These quarterly meetings serve as an important opportunity for federal agencies, veteran service organizations, and veteran-owned small businesses to address the challenges faced by the veteran small business community," said Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator for the SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development. "We encourage veteran small business owners and advocates to join these public meetings to provide comment and hear about the committees' efforts to support veteran entrepreneurs."

The IATF will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (EST).

Dial-in: (202) 765-1264

Conference ID: 449 400 128#

The ACVBA will meet on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (EST).

Dial-in: (202) 765-1264

Conference ID: 298 825 239#

During the IATF meeting, committee members from the Departments of Defense, Labor, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs; General Services Administration; Office of Management and Budget; North Carolina Military Business Center; Student Veterans of America; and American Legion will report on updates related to veteran business development. Member updates will be followed by a brief on the Veteran-Owned Surplus Property Donation Program.

The ACVBA meeting will include opening remarks from the SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development's Associate Administrator and ACVBA Chairwoman, followed by guest speakers' briefings. The presentations will include a VA Small Business Update from the Department of Veterans Affairs, an overview of recent changes to the beta.SAM.gov site from the General Services Administration, access to capital briefing from the SBA, an update on the SBA All Small Mentor-Protégé and 8(a) Business Development programs, and a panel discussion on the Veteran-Owned Surplus Property Donation Program.

Public comments and questions are strongly encouraged to be submitted in advance by Nov. 30 via email to veteransbusiness@sba.gov or by phone at (202) 205-6773. For technical support, please visit the Microsoft Teams support page . Meeting minutes will be available after both meetings at www.sba.gov/ovbd, under the "Federal Advisory Committees" section.

CONTACT: Carol Chastang United States Small Business Administration Carol.Chastang@sba.gov



