SBF AG (FRA:CY1K) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we'll evaluate SBF AG (FRA:CY1K) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for SBF:

0.20 = €3.4m ÷ (€20m - €2.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, SBF has an ROCE of 20%.

Does SBF Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, SBF's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 14% average in the Electrical industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, SBF's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

In our analysis, SBF's ROCE appears to be 20%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 5.2%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can see in the image below how SBF's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

DB:CY1K Past Revenue and Net Income April 11th 2020

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for SBF.

How SBF's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

SBF has total assets of €20m and current liabilities of €2.5m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 12% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.

Our Take On SBF's ROCE

This is good to see, and with such a high ROCE, SBF may be worth a closer look. SBF looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity.