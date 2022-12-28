SBF Filing Details $546 Million Purchase of Robinhood Shares

Jason Nelson
·2 min read

Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and ex-FTX CTO Gary Wang took out loans from Alameda Research to buy stock in the publicly traded exchange Robinhood, according to documents released on Tuesday by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

Ownership of the Robinhood shares is being contested in federal court by crypto lending platform BlockFi, who say Bankman-Fried’s shares were promised to them.

In the affidavit, Bankman-Fried says he and Wang formed a new company, Emergent, to acquire shares in Robinhood Markets Inc, better known as Robinhood, totaling $546.4 million.

"I borrowed the sum of $491,743,563.39, and Gary borrowed the sum of $54,638,173.71 from Alameda [Research]," Bankman-Fried said in the filing. "All of the sums evidenced by the promissory notes were capitalized into Emergent as working capital so that it could purchase the shares in Robinhood."

Bankman-Fried says the pair took out four loans from Alameda Research: $316,667,182.50 and $35,185,242.50 on April 30, 2022, and $175,076,380.89 and $19,452,931.21 on May 15, 2022.

In the affidavit, Bankman-Fried says the loans were not all taken at the same time but were paid out in tranches over days before and after the dates listed on the filing. This would affect calculations of the total value of shares acquired, he explained.

Bankman-Fried is facing eight charges of wire and bank fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering stemming from the collapse of FTX and Alameda Research. Regulators accuse Bankman-Fried of funneling customer funds from FTX to Alameda Research to cover trades.

Complicating matters in the case is a claim from crypto lender BlockFi that Bankman-Fried pledged his shares in Robinhood to them. In November 2022, the Financial Times reported that the newly bankrupted BlockFi sued Bankman-Fried to obtain shares of Robinhood he allegedly pledged to the company as collateral earlier that month.

Bankman-Fried first bought his 7.6% stake in Robinhood in May 2022, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. BlockFi alleges Bankman-Fried promised his stake in Robinhood as collateral to help BlockFi through its liquidity issues.

In its lawsuit, according to the Financial Times, BlockFi says that Bankman-Fried's Emergent defaulted on its obligations under the pledge agreement and failed to satisfy its obligations.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, 2022, after rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that it would liquidate its position in FTT, FTX's native token.

Recommended Stories

  • AMC CEO requests pay freeze as stock tanks

    AMC Entertainment's Adam Aron has requested a pay freeze for himself, he said Tuesday, as the movie theater chain's stock has fallen significantly in 2022.

  • Divided appeals court rejects four insider trading convictions

    A divided appeals court on Tuesday rejected the insider trading convictions of four men, including an ex-government employee turned consultant, prompting a sharp dissent from a judge who says the ruling may prompt insiders to sell confidential government information to the highest bidders.

  • Five Scenarios That Threaten More Strife for Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- After the worst year for globals stocks in more than a decade, and a rout in bonds that’s unmatched this century, some investors aren’t prepared to take anything for granted in 2023.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateStocks Fa

  • Wall Street’s Big Banks Score $1 Trillion of Profit in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Malick Diop felt something shifting on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateStocks Fall to Start Final Week of 2022 Trading: Markets WrapHe’d joined Morgan Stanley in the grim days of 2009, when big banks were trying

  • For Sibling Survivors of a Mass Shooting, Christmas Is an Act of Resolve

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Charlene Slaugh’s family insisted she did not have to bring presents to Christmas this year. Her survival, they said, was gift enough. Slaugh, 35, had been shot repeatedly when an assailant opened fire inside an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs last month, killing five people. When the shooting stopped, Slaugh was bleeding from 13 wounds that ran from her abdomen to her neck. By Christmas, she had been out of the hospital for only two weeks and sometimes needed a cane to

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • U.S. probes how $370 million vanished in hack after FTX bankruptcy - Bloomberg News

    The criminal probe into the stolen assets, launched by the Department of Justice is separate from fraud case against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, the report added. A spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office said he could not confirm or comment on the issue, while DoJ and FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy last month and Bankman-Fried stepped down as chief executive, after traders pulled billions from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.

  • Gold Rises on China’s Covid Shift, Signs of Cooler US Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose — trading above $1,800 an ounce — as China swept away more of its Covid-19 controls, piling pressure on the dollar as risk assets gained.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateStocks Fall to Start Final Week of 2022 Trad

  • Caroline Ellison told a judge she's 'truly sorry' for defrauding FTX customers – and 'knew that it was wrong'

    Former Alameda Research CEO made the comments when pleading guilty to seven criminal counts relating to the FTX collapse, The New York Times reported.

  • Alameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million for Robinhood Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said he and former executive Gary Wang borrowed more than $546 million from Alameda Research to buy a nearly 8% stake in Robinhood Markets Inc, according to court papers. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapp

  • Covid in China: People rush to book travel as borders finally reopen

    But Chinese tourists will not have unfettered access to all countries - as some impose restrictions.

  • Emails Reportedly Show Ex-Regulators Helped SBF Get Ins With the CFTC

    While two of the biggest U.S. financial regulators along with the Department of Justice have collectively decided to hammer the founder of the failed crypto exchange FTX with claims of massive fraud, there was a time—less than a year ago—where that same founder was the talk of the town in Washington. Once-crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried had schmoozed with lawmakers and regulators alike, and new emails show how the 30-year-old ex-FTX CEO used former regulatory officials as a means to sidle-u

  • Steve Smith Sr., Tre Boston tease returns after Panthers sign Josh Norman

    Steve Smith Sr. and Tre Boston seem to be inspired by Monday's reunion between the Panthers and Josh Norman.

  • Purdue loses freshman quarterback to transfer portal but reportedly picks up former Texas QB

    The transfer portal is working overtime at Purdue on Monday, with freshman Brady Allen departing and the Boilermakers reportedly adding Hudson Card.

  • Piers Morgan’s Twitter account posts racist and abusive tweets after hacking

    Piers Morgan has become the latest public figure to have their Twitter account hacked.

  • George Santos Questioned Dem Challenger's Honesty In Now-Awkward Old Debate Clip

    Santos' admission that he lied during his 2022 campaign comes two months after he asked whether Robert Zimmerman was ever "honest."

  • Patriots down to one healthy TE with latest IR move

    The Patriots will be down another tight end.

  • Former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Reportedly Tells Judge She Is 'Truly Sorry'

    The New York Times reports that transcripts unsealed on Friday shows former Alameda executive Caroline Ellison told a federal judge she was “truly sorry” for her role in FTX's implosion. Akin Gump Partner Ian McGinley discusses the latest legal considerations and outlines the "game changers" for the case against Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • Cooper Hefner Poses with Wife and Three Daughters in Christmas Pajama Selfie: 'Happy Holidays'

    Cooper Hefner and wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner share twin daughters Marigold and Blossom, 9 months, and daughter Betsy, 2

  • Windham man indicted on multiple charges alleging he raped girl, 9

    A Windham man is facing multiple counts of rape and other charges alleging he had sexually assaulted a now-9-year-old girl since 2017.