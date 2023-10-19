SBF Made $9 Billion Disappear. This Forensic Accountant Found It

A forensic accountant at Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial tried piecing together where $9 billion of missing FTX customer funds went on Wednesday. “Oh, yes,” said the accountant when asked if FTX ever misused customer funds.

Peter Easton, an accounting professor at the University of Notre Dame brought in by the prosecution, says user deposits were reinvested into businesses and real estate, used to make political contributions, and donated to charity, reports CoinDesk Thursday.



Read more

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“How could I live with myself if my departure precipitated a fall that could’ve been avoidable?” Singh said in court.

The Head of Engineering had questions about FTX’s finances during his final months at the company. When Singh asked how much the company was short, SBF said this was the “wrong question,” and the better question to ask was “how can we deliver?”

More from Gizmodo

Sign up for Gizmodo's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.