SBF Made $9 Billion Disappear. This Forensic Accountant Found It
A forensic accountant at Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial tried piecing together where $9 billion of missing FTX customer funds went on Wednesday. “Oh, yes,” said the accountant when asked if FTX ever misused customer funds.
Peter Easton, an accounting professor at the University of Notre Dame brought in by the prosecution, says user deposits were reinvested into businesses and real estate, used to make political contributions, and donated to charity, reports CoinDesk Thursday.
Read more
Beverly Hills Cops Are So Racist They Racially Profiled Two On-Duty LAPD Officers
Is ESPN ethically obligated to shut down wild speculation on the Pat McAfee show?
Baldur’s Gate 3’s Least Popular Race Is Also Its Most Powerful
“How could I live with myself if my departure precipitated a fall that could’ve been avoidable?” Singh said in court.
The Head of Engineering had questions about FTX’s finances during his final months at the company. When Singh asked how much the company was short, SBF said this was the “wrong question,” and the better question to ask was “how can we deliver?”
More from Gizmodo
Florida Man Goes Full Send, Launches Dodge Challenger Into Canal
Jada Pinkett-Smith Finally Responds to Internet Rumors That She's Gay
'Blood Brothers' Kill Woman After Throwing A Rock Through Car Windshield
19 Things We Wish We Knew About Spider-Man 2 Before We Started
Sign up for Gizmodo's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.