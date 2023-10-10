SBF told Caroline Ellison there was a 5% chance he 'would be president,' she testified

Grace Kay,Jacob Shamsian
·2 min read
2
Caroline Ellison courtroom sketch
Caroline Ellison testified in the trial of her ex-boyfriend, Sam Bankman-Fried.JANE ROSENBERG

  • Caroline Ellison said Sam Bankman-Fried had ambitions to become president of the US, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • She said Bankman-Fried told her there was a 5% chance he'd one day be president.

  • Ellison took the witness stand in the criminal trial against Bankman-Fried on Tuesday.

Caroline Ellison said Sam Bankman-Fried aspired to one day become president of the United States, the former CEO of Alameda Research testified on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Ellison testified on Tuesday in a downtown Manhattan federal courtroom that she first began engaging in a sexual relationship with Bankman-Fried during the summer of 2020 and added that the pair had an on-and-off again relationship. She said the FTX cofounder told her about his plans to potentially become president while they were dating. The FTX cofounder said there was a 5% chance he would one day become the president, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The former CEO of FTX's sister company first took to the witness stand earlier on Tuesday. She told jurors in the criminal trial against Bankman-Fried that she conspired with Bankman-Fried and other members of his inner circle to defraud customers and investors of FTX, his cryptocurrency exchange.

Ellison pleaded guilty to fraud charges in December and has been cooperating with investigators. Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried is facing seven criminal charges and has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Bankman-Fried, 31, has not expressed political ambitions in the past. He'd have to be at least 35-years-old to run for president. But, he has been an active donor to both Republican and Democratic candidates.

Though, he has primarily contributed to Democrat candidates.

Last week, Bankman-Fried's biographer, Michael Lewis, revealed that the FTX cofounder even considered paying Donald Trump not to run for office in the 2024 presidential election.

Lewis told "60 Minutes" that the number that was "kicked around" was $5 billion, but he wasn't sure whether the figure had come directly from Trump. A spokesperson for Trump told Insider's Lloyd Lee that SBF has been "outed as a fraudster and someone that can't be trusted."

Read the original article on Business Insider

