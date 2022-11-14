SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet

Stacy Elliott
·5 min read

In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.

As of this writing, none of the wallets—all labeled as belonging to Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading firm Alameda Research by blockchain analytics firm Nansen—have tried to move the funds since yesterday.

The transactions are just the most recent unexplained transfers by wallets belonging to Alameda Research following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of FTX Group, which includes FTX.com, West Realm Shires (the parent company of FTX U.S.), and Alameda Research.

On Saturday, Alameda Research moved $36 million worth of funds—$31 million worth of BitDAO tokens (BIT), $5 million worth of SushiBar tokens, and $1 million worth of Render tokens.

Alameda purchased 100 million BIT tokens last year from BitDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization that was founded last year by Singapore-based exchange Bybit and backed by Peter Thiel, the Thiel-founded Founders Fund, Pantera Capital, and Dragonfly Capital.

Alameda used FTT to purchase the BIT tokens and, as part of their agreement, the organizations agreed that neither would sell the other’s tokens before November 2024. Earlier this month, BitDAO demanded that Alameda prove it hadn’t liquidated the tokens after BIT suddenly dropped 20%. Now, all 100 million of the BIT tokens appear to be in the wallet where Alameda has been transferring funds from its other wallets.

Alameda, founded in 2017 by Bankman-Fried and Tara Mac Aulay, is a quantitative trading firm and the sister company to FTX. Bankman-Fried founded FTX in 2019 but didn’t step back from the day-to-day at Alameda Research until July 2021. When he did, Caroline Ellison and Sam Trabucco were appointed co-CEOs. Trabucco stepped down in August, saying on Twitter that he couldn’t “personally continue to justify the time investment of being a central part of Alameda.”

Alameda Research Co-CEO Sam Trabucco Steps Down to 'Relax'

Although Bankman-Fried maintained that Alameda Research, the trading desk, and FTX, the exchange, were separate entities, a leaked balance sheet has shown that Alameda was heavily dependent on being able to borrow customer assets from FTX.

The bulk of the assets in the wallet where Alameda has been sending funds consisted of $32 million worth of Tether and the $31 million BIT on Monday morning. Yesterday, the firm also tried to move $1.7 million worth of Ethereum from four separate wallets, but Etherscan says that the transfers failed because the wallets didn’t have enough funds to cover the gas.

Gas is the fee the Ethereum network charges in order to process transactions. Because crypto transactions don’t go through third parties, like banks or credit card companies, people sending funds pay network validators directly for processing their transactions. Those gas fees vary depending on how busy the network is or how quickly the sender wants the funds to reach their destination.

For example, when one of the Alameda Research wallets tried to move 936 ETH, worth approximately $1 million at the time, Etherscan shows the gas fee on the failed transaction would have been 46 gwei. That’s fractions of a penny (one gwei amounts to one-billionth of 1 ETH).

The wallet should have had enough ETH to cover it, but users are able to specify how much they’re willing to pay towards gas for a transaction. So it could hypothetically be the case that whoever controls that Alameda Research wallet didn’t want to pay 46 gwei to move the funds.

Adam Landis, the attorney representing FTX Group in its bankruptcy proceedings, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Decrypt.

FTX has been under a lot of scrutiny for its on-chain activity since Friday, when the exchange and 134 other entities filed for bankruptcy. But hours later, $650 million worth of funds left wallets controlled by FTX in what it said were “unauthorized” transactions.

“Among other things, we are in the process of removing trading and withdrawal functionality and moving as many digital assets as can be identified to a new cold wallet custodian,” Ryne Miller, FTX General Counsel, wrote on Twitter in a statement from FTX CEO John Ray. “As widely reported, unauthorized access to certain assets has occurred.”

Since then, Bahamian authorities have said they did not order FTX to allow withdrawals from Bahamian users, as the exchange previously claimed on Twitter. On Thursday, after withdrawals had otherwise been disabled for all users, millions started moving off the exchange.

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said on Thursday that it froze FTX’s assets and asked the Supreme Court to appoint a liquidator. By Saturday, after the unauthorized transactions, the Bahamas Police announced that they were investigating potential “criminal misconduct.”

Trouble started for FTX when a report surfaced showing that at least $5 billion of Alameda Research’s $14 billion balance sheet was in FTT, the utility token used to get discounts on trading fees on FTX’s crypto exchange. Both FTX and Alameda were founded and are owned by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, but he has always maintained that the two entities were separate.

Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Drained From FTX Overnight in 'Unauthorized' Transfers

Apart from the revelations about FTT, Alameda’s balance sheet also revealed that most of the company’s assets were held in highly illiquid tokens, such as Serum—the native token of the Solana-based decentralized exchange founded by Bankman-Fried.

The news prompted Binance to announce that it would be liquidating its FTT position, worth $580 million at the time. The news rattled investors, who withdrew billions from FTX over the course of 48 hours. Eventually, FTX ran out of funds to honor withdrawals and announced that Binance had expressed its intent to acquire FTX. But within a day, that deal fell apart and on Friday FTX filed for bankruptcy.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin ATM Operator Coin Cloud Hires Advisers to Rework Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Coin Cloud has tapped M-III Partners and B Riley Securities to help rework about $125 million of debt that the operator of Bitcoin automatic teller kiosks accumulated during a period of aggressive growth, according to people with knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Market

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Made Himself the Face of Crypto in DC—Now What?

    How will the collapse of FTX affect the course of crypto policy in Washington? The landscape is already shifting.

  • Crypto.com says balance sheet strong, exchange not in trouble

    Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com's chief executive said the firm will prove all naysayers wrong on the platform being in trouble, and that it has a robust balance sheet and took no risks. Chief executive Kris Marszalek took questions in a livestreaming YouTube address, and also said the platform always maintained reserves to match every coin customers held on its platform. "We will just continue with our business as usual and we will prove all the naysayers and there is (sic) many of these right now on Twitter over the last couple of days," Marszalek said.

  • African web3 startup Nestcoin declares it held its assets in FTX, lays off employees

    African web3 startup Nestcoin has laid off some employees as FTX's demise impacted its business. This information was shared by the startup's CEO, Yele Bademosi, who, in a tweet, said FTX's fall from grace affected his one-year-old startup, which held assets (cash and stablecoins) in the now-defunct crypto exchange to manage operational expenses. Since Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire -- made up of FTX, Alameda Research and FTX Ventures -- collapsed last week, there have been various reports of companies whose money is stuck in FTX, its crypto exchange platform.

  • Is Kroger Stock A Buy Amid Albertsons Merger Drama? Here's What Analysis, Charts Show

    It is one of the country's biggest grocers and is trying to grow further by merging with Albertsons. So is Kroger stock a buy right now?

  • Colorado gets $8.3M in settlement with Google

    "By misleading consumers into believing they could control their location data and privacy, Google violated our consumer protection laws," the Colorado AG said.

  • Nvidia's Datacenter And Gaming Strengths Keep Analyst Upbeat About The Stock

    Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers reiterated Overweight on Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) with a $250 price target. Given the recent strength in shares of NVDA, he recommends a wait-and-see stance on NVDA’s upcoming F3Q23 results. Rakers re-rating reflected the deepening platform growth thesis on NVDA with a greater investor focus on Datacenter and Gaming. Investors should focus on Datacenter with positive recent demand data points. NVDA’s H100 ramp and pricing uplift is a key focus. NVDA’s views on

  • Travel demand, rising fuel costs push airfare prices higher ahead of holiday season

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the outlook on holiday travel costs this year amid rising travel demands and fuel prices.

  • Crypto.com's errant $405M transaction triggers investors after FTX fiasco

    Crypto exchange Crypto.com is under the microscope after sending $405 million to the wrong recipient.

  • FTX Hack or Inside Job? Blockchain Experts Examine Clues and a ‘Stupid Mistake’

    Insolvent crypto exchange FTX suffered a $600 million exploit late Friday after filing for bankruptcy protection.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says Sam Bankman-Fried 'lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators' and should get most of the blame for FTX's collapse

    "I think Sam lied to his employees, his users, his shareholders, regulators all around the world and all the users. So yes, he should take most of the blame."

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

    The prolific entrepreneur discusses his last conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried the day before FTX went bankrupt and why its collapse isn’t the end for crypto.

  • COVID-Denying Medical Group Implodes Over Founder’s Extravagant Spending

    mpi34/MediaPunch/IPX via APWhen employees at leading COVID pseudoscience group America’s Frontline Doctors tried to log in to work last week, they found themselves locked out of their email accounts. The nonprofit quickly fell into factions, with employees holding rival Zoom meetings to plot who would take over the group.The organization’s exiled founder, Dr. Simone Gold, tried unsuccessfully to gain access to a private Zoom call, only to find herself stuck in a waiting room. In internal emails,

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Cryptocurrency Solana Collapses in FTX Scandal

    The token is the first big victim of the abrupt implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    The rocky conditions in today's rising-interest-rate environment put these two stocks at risk for dividend cuts.

  • ‘The bear market rally has more room to run,’ Guggenheim Says. Here are 2 stocks to bet on

    The October inflation numbers came out last week, and sparked solid gains in the markets. Investors were buoyed by better-than-expected price data when the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index came in at 7.7% annualized. This was below the 7.9% forecast, and a half-point lower than the September number – and it was widely taken as evidence that stubbornly high inflation of the last year or more may be starting to ease. Scott Minerd, chief investment officer from Guggenheim, doesn't b

  • 9 Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we discuss the 9 dividend stocks with over 8% Yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield. Despite the market downturn of 2022, dividend payments hit a record, which solidifies the countless studies and researches which claim that […]

  • Stock Market Rally: 3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities

    Even if the latest stock market surge is only temporary, buying these stocks should be a smart move.