What Is SBF's (FRA:CY1K) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

The SBF (FRA:CY1K) share price has done well in the last month, posting a gain of 76%. That's tops off a massive gain of 176% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does SBF Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

SBF's P/E of 16.53 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that SBF has a lower P/E than the average (23.1) P/E for companies in the electrical industry.

SBF's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

SBF's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 117% last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

SBF's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with SBF's €92k net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On SBF's P/E Ratio

SBF trades on a P/E ratio of 16.5, which is fairly close to the DE market average of 16.7. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So at a glance we're a bit surprised that SBF does not have a higher P/E ratio. Because analysts are even expecting further profit growth, we would venture this stock is worth a closer look.. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about SBF recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 9.4 to 16.5 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.